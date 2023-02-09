Global Security Robot Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030: Opportunities in the Adoption of New Technologies for Energy Storage Systems in UAVs and Increasing Adoption of Security Robots by Military

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Robot Market by Component, by Type, by Applications, and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Security Robots Market size was valued at USD 32.23 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 119.29 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



High adoption of security robots for patrolling surveillance areas, reporting, investigating, and for unauthorized access detection in public places such as airports, railway stations and offices is driving the growth of security robots market. For instance, in October 2021, Kansai airport in Japan deployed two security robots to autonomously navigate and patrol routes by using laser sensors for identifying locations and for capturing images with built-in cameras.



Moreover, in April 2022, Knightscope, Inc. deployed an autonomous security robot (ASR) in Charlotte, USA called Knightscope K5 to detect environmental anomalies, concealed weapons, and monitor areas.



In addition, growing use of security robots such as unmanned aerial vehicle in defense sectors for variety of military applications such as surveillance, mapping, military logistics as well as in combat operations is driving the demand for security robots. These modern military UAVs can be outfitted with aerial firepower and used in combat operation as they are stealthy and highly maneuverable.



Moreover, adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for port security in inspection of ships for false hulls and propeller shafts that smugglers use to hide contraband is driving the growth of the market. These port security robots can remain underwater undetected due to their small size and specialized propulsion mechanism.



However, factors such as high deployment cost of security robots and lack of skilled operators arerestraining the growth of security robots' market. On the contrary, introduction of AI enabled fullyautonomous security robots that are able to automatically evade collision using computer visiontechnology is expected to create ample opportunities in the security robots market in the coming years.

The North America market is projected to hold its dominant share through 2030



North America holds the lion share of security robots market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as high military and defense expenditure in countries such as USA and Canada that enables the military to adopt new technologies and advance security robots.



For instance, in 2021, according to the US Department of Defense, the total budget allocated for military expenses in the country was approximately 753 billion US dollar.



Moreover, presence of key market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and AeroVironment Inc. that are adopting various strategies including acquisitions to maintain their dominance in the region, further boost the market growth.

Recent Developments

November 2022



Sikorsky, subsidiary of Lockheed Martin and DARPA's demonstrated autonomous helicopter called Black Hawk. Sikorsky collaborated with DARPA to develop autonomy technology called MATRIX, which is utilised in Black Hawk.



October 2022



BAE Systems launched its concept demonstrator for extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLAUV) capabilities at the Euronaval 2022 in Paris.



September 2022

Elbit Systems announced that the company was awarded a contract valued at $120 million to supply Hermes 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities to the Royal Navy of Thailand

May 2022

Leonardo partnered with Italian Space Agency on a research project named URANO. The aim of this project is to integrate RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) and UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) into Italy's national air traffic management system, while guaranteeing adequate safety standards

November 2022



Kongsberg Maritime announced that a delivery contract for a HUGIN Endurance AUV System has been placed by an undisclosed partner.

Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the security robots market include companies such as:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit System

Kongsberg

QinetiQ

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales

AeroVironment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Security Robots Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Security Robots Market Snapshot, 2022 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Security Robots for Safeguarding Public Places

3.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Security Robots by Military

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Unreliability of Security Robots Hinders the Market Growth

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies for Energy Storage Systems in Uavs



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Security Robot Providers, 2021



5. Global Security Robots Market, by Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Frames

5.3. Sensors

5.4. Controller System

5.5. Camera System

5.6. Navigation System

5.7. Power System



6. Global Security Robots Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Uav

6.2.1 Global Uav Market, by Type

6.2.1.1. Special-Purpose Drones Market, by Region

6.2.1.2. Inspection & Monitoring Drones Market, by Region

6.2.1.3. Surveying & Mapping Drones Market, by Region

6.2.1.4. Cargo Air Vehicles Market, by Region

6.2.1.5. Others Market, by Region

6.2.2 Uav Market, by Region

6.3. Uuv

6.3.1 Global Uuv Market, by Type

6.3.1.1. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (Auv) Market, by Region

6.3.1.2. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (Rouv) Market, by Region

6.3.2 Uuv Market, by Region

6.4. Ugv

6.4.1 Global Ugv Market, by Type

6.4.1.1. Wheeled Market, by Region

6.4.1.2. Tracked Market, by Region

6.4.1.3. Legged Market, by Region

6.4.1.4. Hybrid Market, by Region

6.4.2 Ugv Market, by Region



7. Global Security Robots Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Spying

7.3. Explosive Detection

7.4. Firefighting

7.5. Demining

7.6. Rescue Operation

7.7. Transportation

7.8. Patrolling



8. Global Security Robots Market, by End-user

8.1. Overview

8.2. Defense & Military

8.3. Residential

8.4. Commercial

8.5. Others

