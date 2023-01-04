Global Security Robots Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Defense Budget is Expected to Escalate the Demand for Security Robots

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle and Unmanned Underwater Vehicle), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Security Robots Market size is expected to reach $74.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Security robots are robotic devices that are created to carry out numerous duties, earlier done by humans. These are autonomous devices that do not need much human assistance. These are autonomous guards that monitor and carry out security duties using streaming video, artificial intelligence (AI), and other linked technology. They have modern, large-capacity batteries, electric motors, and high-definition (HD) cameras.

They assist with reporting, observing, looking for intrusions, and patrolling of monitoring zones. Security personnel can use security robots to detect potential threats, acquire a close-up first look from a safe distance, as well as provide accurate information about the hazard so that preemptive measures can be done. Shopping centers, workplaces, and public spaces are all increasingly using security robots.

The fact that these robots collect significantly more data than people suggests that they are more analogous to security mobile robots than typical security guards. Despite this, they are frequently portrayed as friendly patrol bots that will potentially replace human security guards. Security robots are widely used in many establishments throughout the world, including malls, parking lots, and universities because they are dependable, incorruptible, and more affordable than security staff.

The paradigm of security and facility management is evolving across various industries as a result of the introduction of machine learning, computer vision, and robotics. More than just a collection of sensors and computations make up robots. They are essential computers that can reach out and touch the entire globe, offering both innovation and adaptability. They are made to travel across human places safely and without appearing menacing or frightening, which facilitates cultural acceptability.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the infection spread, it necessitated the hiring of new staff members or lowering of safety and service standards. This led private security firms to use security robots. The pandemic pushed for the development of robots that can sanitize the whole premises.

These later evolved to replace infected security personnel at various places doing security checks as well as temperature checks where needed. Most countries saw a surge in automated robot sales during the pandemic. Therefore, it is evident that the pandemic had an overall positive impact on the security robots market.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Defense Budget is expected to Escalate The Demand For Security Robots

To protect the borders against undersea dangers, nations all over the world are utilizing cutting-edge technology. In the current global environment, dangers from pirates, terrorists, and sailors causing problems across maritime and land borders have increased. This results in the country's revenue trafficking concerns. Arms and ammunition, light weapons, drugs, and people trafficking become recurring. Such concerns have legitimized the increase of defense expenditure worldwide in efforts to bring these crimes under control.

Innovation And Implementation Of Cutting-Edge Technology In Robotics

Security robots are widely used in a variety of applications because of advancements in automation and sensor technologies. These robots may learn over time and expand their usefulness due to advancements in neural network technology. Robots can analyze their environment and offer more accurate information with the aid of these sensors. The distant sensing capabilities of these robots can be employed to protect the area and find potential dangers.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Security Robots' Unreliability In Military Operations And Functionality

In a variety of defense applications, security robot dependability is crucial. These robots' malfunctions can be broken down into design, technological, manufacturing, environmental, and operating categories. In the event of a failure, effective preventative measures and backup plans are needed. Transporting the malfunctioning security robots back to the main station must be planned in advance. Security robots' functional unreliability limits their usage in a variety of military and covert activities since it might lead to the transfer and loss of sensitive data and expose it to enemy forces' exploitation.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

By End User

Defense & Military

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thales Group S.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Cobham Limited (Eaton Corporation PLC)

Kongsberg Group

Saab AB

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Sytems Ltd.

QinetiQ Group PLC (The Carlyle Group)

