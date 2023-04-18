Global Security Service Edge (SSE) Market Report 2023: Cloud-to-cloud Security Migration Presents Opportunities for Growth

Apr 18, 2023, 10:30 ET
The Security Service Edge (SSE) market is growing, one might say, violently. Two mad rushes drive that growth: large enterprises pursuing secure cloud transformation to move from legacy hardware to a cloud Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and medium enterprises upgrading from simple antivirus solutions to full-fledged cloud-delivered cybersecurity (typically via MSPs). This report documents that growth, and roughly forecasts its future.
SSE growth will continue, but should slow somewhat over the next three years, partly due to a possible coming global recession and a challenging economic period. In addition, we can expect the white-hot market to cool somewhat as it becomes saturated. In the next few years, expect to see market consolidation as competitors gobble up smaller players to gain both capability (mainly to get to SASE) and regional coverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
- Key Takeaways - the Security Service Edge Market
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SSE Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Selected Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Selected Growth Restraint Analysis
4. Insight for CISOs
- A Note on Cloud Security Architecture Nomenclature
- SSE - Connectivity and Security Designed for the New World of Work
- Legacy Network Security and SSE/Cloud Zero Trust Architecture
- Some SSE Use Cases
- Four SSE Connectivity Models
- The "Big 12": Considerations for Evaluating an SSE Solution
5. Forecasts
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue by Region
- Percent Revenue by Customer Seats
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas, EMEA and APAC
- Growth Metrics - Americas
- Revenue Forecast - Americas
- Growth Metrics - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Growth Metrics - APAC
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Regional Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hardware-to-cloud Security Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hardware-to-hybrid Security Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-to-cloud Security Migration
8. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
