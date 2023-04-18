Global Security Service Edge (SSE) Market Report 2023: Cloud-to-cloud Security Migration Presents Opportunities for Growth

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Service Edge (SSE) Market - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Security Service Edge (SSE) market is growing, one might say, violently. Two mad rushes drive that growth: large enterprises pursuing secure cloud transformation to move from legacy hardware to a cloud Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and medium enterprises upgrading from simple antivirus solutions to full-fledged cloud-delivered cybersecurity (typically via MSPs). This report documents that growth, and roughly forecasts its future.

SSE growth will continue, but should slow somewhat over the next three years, partly due to a possible coming global recession and a challenging economic period. In addition, we can expect the white-hot market to cool somewhat as it becomes saturated. In the next few years, expect to see market consolidation as competitors gobble up smaller players to gain both capability (mainly to get to SASE) and regional coverage.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways - the Security Service Edge Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SSE Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Definition

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Selected Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Selected Growth Restraint Analysis

4. Insight for CISOs

A Note on Cloud Security Architecture Nomenclature

SSE - Connectivity and Security Designed for the New World of Work

Legacy Network Security and SSE/Cloud Zero Trust Architecture

Some SSE Use Cases

Four SSE Connectivity Models

The "Big 12": Considerations for Evaluating an SSE Solution

5. Forecasts

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Customer Seats

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas, EMEA and APAC

Growth Metrics - Americas

Revenue Forecast - Americas

Growth Metrics - EMEA

Revenue Forecast - EMEA

Growth Metrics - APAC

Revenue Forecast - APAC

Regional Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hardware-to-cloud Security Transformation

Growth Opportunity 2: Hardware-to-hybrid Security Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-to-cloud Security Migration

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

