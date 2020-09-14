Global Security Testing Market (2020 to 2025) - Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Testing Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Testing Market by Testing Type (Application Security, Network Security, Device Security, and Social Engineering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security testing market size is projected to grow from USD 6,185 million in 2020 to USD 16,950 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2020 to 2025.
The major growth drivers for the market include the need to provide a seamless end-user experience with a shorter release cycle and stringent government regulations. However, security breaches due to internal vulnerabilities may restrain market growth.
Network security testing to grow at the highest rate after application security testing during the forecast period
Rapid growth in cloud adoption among both large enterprises as well as SMEs due to willingness among enterprises to spend more on network security and stringent government regulations as well as compliances are the major driving factors for the network security testing market.
Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Due to the increased use of BYOD, large enterprises now not only have to protect the systems and endpoints that are interconnected to the enterprise network, but they also must defend the cloud applications running on these endpoints. This requirement is expected to drive the security testing market growth.
Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The surge in adoption of technologies such as IoT due to rapid digitalization but lack of proper security of IoT devices, as well as increased investments into trials of e-passports, e-visas for easier immigration, border control, and law enforcement, will further necessitate the need for regular security tests as a result of continually increasing high-profile cyberattacks such as identity and data theft is necessitating the implementation of security testing in the APAC region for ensuring security.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Security Testing Market
4.2 Security Testing Market, by Testing Type, 2020
4.3 Security Testing Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.4 Security Testing Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.5 Security Testing Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Top Three Regions, 2020
4.6 Security Testing Market, by Top Three Industry Verticals
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surge in Web and Mobile-Based Business Critical Applications Requiring Higher Secure Endpoint Protection
5.2.1.2 Enterprises Implementing Security Measures to Prevent Financial Losses Due to Increased Sophistication in Cyber-Attacks
5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of Security Testing Solutions and Services
5.2.1.4 Need to Provide Seamless End-user Experience With Shorter Release Cycle
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Initiatives by Governments and Enterprises With Focus on Digitalization
5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Testing and Evolution of Technologies
5.2.3.3 Implementation of New Technologies, Such as Devops, Devsecops and Agile, in Software Security Testing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
5.2.4.2 Higher Costs Involved in Conducting Security Tests
5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Glb) Act
5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley (Sox)Act
5.4.6 Soc2
5.5 Use Cases
5.6 Value Chain
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Pricing Model of Security Testing Services
6 Security Testing Market, by Testing Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2014-2025
6.2 Application Security Testing
6.2.1 Application Security Testing: Security Testing Market Driver
6.2.2 Application Security Testing: Covid-19 Impact
6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
6.3 Network Security Testing
6.3.1 Network Security Testing: Security Testing Market Drivers
6.3.2 Network Security Testing: Covid-19 Impact
6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
6.4 Device Security Testing
6.4.1 Device Security Testing: Security Testing Market Drivers
6.4.2 Device Security Testing: Covid-19 Impact
6.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
6.5 Social Engineering
6.5.1 Social Engineering: Security Testing Market Drivers
6.5.2 Social Engineering: Covid-19 Impact
6.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
7 Security Testing Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2025
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Security Testing Market Drivers
7.2.2 Cloud: Covid-19 Impact
7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 On-Premises: Security Testing Market Drivers
7.3.2 On-Premises: Covid-19 Impact
7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
8 Security Testing Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Organization Size, 2014-2025
8.2 SMEs
8.2.1 SMEs: Security Testing Market Drivers
8.2.2 SMEs: Covid-19 Impact
8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Security Testing Market Drivers
8.3.2 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact
8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9 Security Testing Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-2025
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Covid-19 Impact
9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Healthcare: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.3.2 Healthcare: Covid-19 Impact
9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.4 IT
9.4.1 IT: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.4.2 IT: Covid-19 Impact
9.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.5 Telecom
9.5.1 Telecom: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.5.2 Telecom: Covid-19 Impact
9.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.6 Retail and Ecommerce
9.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.6.2 Retail and Ecommerce: Covid-19 Impact
9.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.7 Education
9.7.1 Education: Security Testing Market Drivers
9.7.2 Education: Covid-19 Impact
9.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups
12.3.1 Progressive Companies
12.3.2 Responsive Companies
12.3.3 Dynamic Companies
12.3.4 Starting Blocks
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IBM
13.3 Secureworks
13.4 Synopsys
13.5 Rapid7
13.6 Micro Focus International plc
13.7 Cigniti
13.8 At&T
13.9 Whitehat Security
13.10 Veracode (Broadcom)
13.11 Checkmarx (Hellman and Friedman)
13.12 Mcafee
13.13 Core Security (A Help Systems Company)
13.14 Parasoft
13.15 Sciencesoft
13.16 Data Theorem
13.17 Kryptowire
13.18 Logrhythm
13.19 Portswigger
13.20 Impactqa
13.21 NowSecure
13.22 Right to Win
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
