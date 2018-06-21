Global Security Vendors Focus on Holistic Web Protection Solutions to Fulfill Rising Demand for Optimal User Experience

"In the past, implementing web security usually required a trade-off in performance, but with rising customer demand for a completely frictionless user experience, security vendors now offer a unified solution that does not hamper the end-user experience in any way," said Chris Rodriguez, Digital Transformation Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Holistic web protection solutions integrate essential security technologies, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), and bot risk management to ensure end-to-end protection of web applications and related infrastructure."

Frost & Sullivan's Global Holistic Web Protection Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022 examines cloud services that deliver an integrated solution comprising availability protection, web security, and performance optimization. The study presents market size and forecasts, analysis of growth factors, and competitive profiles of various vendors and their offerings. It covers cloud services, application programming interface (API) security, software development kits (SDK), and content delivery networks (CDN).

"The holistic web protection market has more than a dozen vendors, including Akamai, CenturyLink, Cloudflare, Imperva Incapsula, Limelight, StackPath, and Verizon Digital Media Services," noted Rodriguez. "Significantly, the market is led by vendors with strong backgrounds in either security or performance."

Vendors in the $945.5 million market have entrenched themselves in developed countries in North America and Europe and are rapidly making the most of growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific, Central America and Latin America. To succeed over the next five years, market players will have to:

Partner with or acquire companies that can give them a strategic market advantage.

Add more advanced security and protection tools such as machine learning , auto policy generation , and positive security models .

, , and . Invest in data science and analytics capabilities to detect and provide granular control over the most sophisticated and elusive bots.

Global Holistic Web Protection Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global ICT - Network Security Growth Partnership Service program.

Global Holistic Web Protection Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022

K2BE-74

