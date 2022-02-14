Global Seismic Survey Market to 2028 - Featuring Fugro, SeaBird Exploration and Pulse Seismic Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seismic Survey Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Seismic Survey market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2028. Seismic survey is a low impact, non-invasive method of gathering information about the situation and characteristics of geological structures beneath the Earth's surface. This information is employed to supply maps of structures identifying areas where gas deposits could also be found.

The seismic testing is administered by a specially configured truck that lowers a plate onto the surface. This plate generates an acoustic sound signal that's transmitted into the Earth's surface, which then reflects off the varied geological layers. The returning sounds waves are recorded by small microphones strung together that are laid along a predetermined and ready path called a seismic line. The increase in the new gas exploration and application of seismic survey in brownfield projects is expected to drive the market in the future.



Top Driver: Increasing New Gas Exploration to Drive the Market Widely



The rising incidences across the globe for new gas exploration is expected to drive the market immensely. The increasing demand for gas for various purposes for the rising population has lead to various exploration projects. Furthermore, for the process of mapping and locating prospective reserves of oil and gas is expected to anticipate the market growth immensely. The crisis of crude oil depletion is a major factor that demands seismic survey and hence is driving the market immensely.



3-D Imaging Segment to Drive the Market Widely



Based on the service the market is segmented into data processing, data acquisition and data interpretation. Based on technology, the market is segmented into 2-D imaging, 3-D imaging, 4-D imaging. The 3-D imaging is expected to drive the segment owing to the clear optimization and imaging. These images provide a clear idea about the area that has been explored. Therefore, this segment is expected to witness a high growth in the forecast period.



Advancement of Technology in North America is Driving the Market



North America accounted for the largest share in the market owing to the growing technological advancements in the region and presence of major market players. The North American region is expected to have huge untapped resources that may provide lucrative opportunities to market players. The Middle East is the largest source of oil and gas and hence this region is continuing to grow in the forecast period. Regions such as UAE, Kuwait, Oman etc. have known have abundant resources and are majorly driving the market.



Players to Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions to Maximize Profits



The global Seismic Survey market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to presence of various companies including, Companies General de Geophysique, Fugro N.V., Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), Tomlinson Geophysical Services (TGS), SeaBird Exploration, PLC, Ion Geophysical Corporation, Pulse Seismic, Inc., Schlumberger Limited-WesternGeco, Global Geophysical Services, Inc., Kuwait Oil Company, and others which are developing new products to drive the market growth. The rising need to discover new shale explorations to fufill the demand of gas and oil across the globe is driving the key players to increase exploration projects.

