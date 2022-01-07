Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market (2021 to 2026) - Forward Integrations in Value Chain Presents Opportunities

Jan 07, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner), Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Repositionable, Removable), Printing Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 47.9 billion in 2021 to USD 62.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026.
In terms of value, release liner segment led the self-adhesive labels in 2020.
Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut. Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles. However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels.
In terms of both value and volume, flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for self-adhesive labels.
Flexography is one of the fastest and most versatile, economical, and efficient printing technologies available to apply simple designs and colors to a wide range of packaging materials, such as paper and plastic containers (waxed-paper ones), corrugated-cardboard boxes, tape, envelopes, and metal foil. In this technology, the printing plate is made by using molding, computer-guided laser etching, or by exposing the polymer to UV light. Then, the mounting process begins, wherein printing plates are installed on a cylinder, and further inserted into the press. Once this process is completed, the required amount of ink is applied to printing plates through tiny cups to place on the printing surface.
In terms of value, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 APAC to Show Higher Growth Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Increasing End-Use Industries
4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature
4.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application
4.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region and Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population
5.2.1.2 Strong Demand from End-Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Growth of Parent Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Advantages of Wet-Glue Labels Over Self-Adhesive Labels
5.2.2.2 Printing on Package
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Forward Integrations in Value Chain
5.2.3.3 New Product Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions
5.2.4.2 Cost-To-Benefit Ratio Concern for Small Manufacturers
5.2.4.3 High R&D Investments
5.2.4.4 Management of Packaging Supply Chain
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Threat of Substitutes
6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Impact of COVID-19
7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Self-Adhesive Labels Market
7.2 Range Scenario Analysis
7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2.3 Realistic Scenario
8 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Composition
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Facestock
8.3 Adhesive
8.3.1 Hot-Melt
8.3.2 Acrylic
8.4 Release Liner or Backing
9 Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Permanent
9.2.1 Cost-Effective Labels with Several Applications
9.3 Removable
9.3.1 Increasing Application in Retail Sector Driving Segment
9.4 Repositionable
9.4.1 Can be Removed and Reapplied Several Times
10 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Release Liner
10.2.1 Release Liner Segment to Dominate the Self-Adhesive Labels Market
10.3 Linerless
10.3.1 Low Cost and More Durability of Linerless Labels is Driving the Market
11 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Flexography
11.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Efficient Printing Driving Segment Growth
11.3 Screen Printing
11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Different Application Driving Segment
11.4 Digital Printing
11.4.1 High Quality and Less Product Wastage Increasing Demand
11.5 Gravure
11.5.1 Rising Demand for Various Applications Driving Market Growth
11.6 Offset
11.6.1 High and Consistent Image Quality Increasing Demand
11.7 Lithography
11.7.1 Several Advantages Over Other Technologies
11.8 Letterpress
11.8.1 Time-Consuming Process Lowering Demand
12 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Food & Beverages
12.2.1 Food & Beverages Segment to Dominate Self-Adhesive Labels Market
12.3 Consumer Durables
12.3.1 Increasing Applications of Self-Adhesive Labels Propelling Market Growth
12.4 Home & Personal Care
12.4.1 Improved Standards of Living, Coupled with Rising Disposable Income Leading to Growth of Segment
12.5 Pharmaceuticals
12.5.1 Government Regulations, Safety Standards, Certifications, and Drug-Related Laws Driving Segment Growth
12.6 Retail Labels
12.6.1 Rising Consumer Demand Leading to Market Growth
12.7 E-Commerce
12.7.1 Growing Investments in Logistics and Warehouses Supporting Market
12.8 Others
13 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
14.3 Market Ranking
14.3.1 Ccl Industries Inc.
14.3.2 Avery Dennison Corporation
14.3.3 Multi-Color Corporation
14.3.4 Huhtamaki Oyj
14.3.5 Coveris Holdings Sa
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Star
14.4.2 Pervasive
14.4.3 Emerging Leader
14.4.4 Participant
14.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends
14.5.1 Deals
14.5.2 Others
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Companies
15.1.1 CCL Industries Inc.
15.1.2 Avery Dennison Corporation
15.1.3 Multi-Color Corporation
15.1.4 Huhtamaki Oyj
15.1.5 Coveris Holdings Sa
15.1.6 Sato Holdings Corporation
15.1.7 Lintec Corporation
15.1.8 Torraspapel Adestor
15.1.9 Fuji Seal International
15.1.10 All4Labels Group
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Skanem
15.2.2 BSP Labels Ltd.
15.2.3 Inland Label and Marketing Services
15.2.4 CS Labels
15.2.5 Secura Labels
15.2.6 Terragene
15.2.7 Label Craft
15.2.8 Reflex Labels Ltd.
15.2.9 Etiquette Labels
15.2.10 Royston Labels
15.2.11 Aztec Label
15.2.12 SVS Spol. S R.O.
15.2.13 Maxim Label and Packaging
15.2.14 Duralabel Graphics Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.15 Proprint Group
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqc97q
