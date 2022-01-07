Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market (2021 to 2026) - Forward Integrations in Value Chain Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner), Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Repositionable, Removable), Printing Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 47.9 billion in 2021 to USD 62.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026.

In terms of value, release liner segment led the self-adhesive labels in 2020.

Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut. Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles. However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels.

In terms of both value and volume, flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for self-adhesive labels.

Flexography is one of the fastest and most versatile, economical, and efficient printing technologies available to apply simple designs and colors to a wide range of packaging materials, such as paper and plastic containers (waxed-paper ones), corrugated-cardboard boxes, tape, envelopes, and metal foil. In this technology, the printing plate is made by using molding, computer-guided laser etching, or by exposing the polymer to UV light. Then, the mounting process begins, wherein printing plates are installed on a cylinder, and further inserted into the press. Once this process is completed, the required amount of ink is applied to printing plates through tiny cups to place on the printing surface.

In terms of value, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 APAC to Show Higher Growth Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Increasing End-Use Industries

4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature

4.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application

4.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region and Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

5.2.1.2 Strong Demand from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Growth of Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Advantages of Wet-Glue Labels Over Self-Adhesive Labels

5.2.2.2 Printing on Package

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Forward Integrations in Value Chain

5.2.3.3 New Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions

5.2.4.2 Cost-To-Benefit Ratio Concern for Small Manufacturers

5.2.4.3 High R&D Investments

5.2.4.4 Management of Packaging Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Impact of COVID-19

7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Self-Adhesive Labels Market

7.2 Range Scenario Analysis

7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

7.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario

7.2.3 Realistic Scenario

8 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Composition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Facestock

8.3 Adhesive

8.3.1 Hot-Melt

8.3.2 Acrylic

8.4 Release Liner or Backing

9 Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Permanent

9.2.1 Cost-Effective Labels with Several Applications

9.3 Removable

9.3.1 Increasing Application in Retail Sector Driving Segment

9.4 Repositionable

9.4.1 Can be Removed and Reapplied Several Times

10 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Release Liner

10.2.1 Release Liner Segment to Dominate the Self-Adhesive Labels Market

10.3 Linerless

10.3.1 Low Cost and More Durability of Linerless Labels is Driving the Market

11 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Flexography

11.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Efficient Printing Driving Segment Growth

11.3 Screen Printing

11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Different Application Driving Segment

11.4 Digital Printing

11.4.1 High Quality and Less Product Wastage Increasing Demand

11.5 Gravure

11.5.1 Rising Demand for Various Applications Driving Market Growth

11.6 Offset

11.6.1 High and Consistent Image Quality Increasing Demand

11.7 Lithography

11.7.1 Several Advantages Over Other Technologies

11.8 Letterpress

11.8.1 Time-Consuming Process Lowering Demand

12 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Food & Beverages

12.2.1 Food & Beverages Segment to Dominate Self-Adhesive Labels Market

12.3 Consumer Durables

12.3.1 Increasing Applications of Self-Adhesive Labels Propelling Market Growth

12.4 Home & Personal Care

12.4.1 Improved Standards of Living, Coupled with Rising Disposable Income Leading to Growth of Segment

12.5 Pharmaceuticals

12.5.1 Government Regulations, Safety Standards, Certifications, and Drug-Related Laws Driving Segment Growth

12.6 Retail Labels

12.6.1 Rising Consumer Demand Leading to Market Growth

12.7 E-Commerce

12.7.1 Growing Investments in Logistics and Warehouses Supporting Market

12.8 Others

13 Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

14.3 Market Ranking

14.3.1 Ccl Industries Inc.

14.3.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.3.3 Multi-Color Corporation

14.3.4 Huhtamaki Oyj

14.3.5 Coveris Holdings Sa

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.4.1 Star

14.4.2 Pervasive

14.4.3 Emerging Leader

14.4.4 Participant

14.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

14.5.1 Deals

14.5.2 Others

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Companies

15.1.1 CCL Industries Inc.

15.1.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

15.1.3 Multi-Color Corporation

15.1.4 Huhtamaki Oyj

15.1.5 Coveris Holdings Sa

15.1.6 Sato Holdings Corporation

15.1.7 Lintec Corporation

15.1.8 Torraspapel Adestor

15.1.9 Fuji Seal International

15.1.10 All4Labels Group

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Skanem

15.2.2 BSP Labels Ltd.

15.2.3 Inland Label and Marketing Services

15.2.4 CS Labels

15.2.5 Secura Labels

15.2.6 Terragene

15.2.7 Label Craft

15.2.8 Reflex Labels Ltd.

15.2.9 Etiquette Labels

15.2.10 Royston Labels

15.2.11 Aztec Label

15.2.12 SVS Spol. S R.O.

15.2.13 Maxim Label and Packaging

15.2.14 Duralabel Graphics Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.15 Proprint Group

16 Appendix

