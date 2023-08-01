Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand in Retail Stores and Advancements in Technology

01 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET
The global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth
- Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and Businesses to Drive Adoption
- Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience
- Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages and Disadvantages
- Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping Experiences of Customers
- Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems Market
- Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
- Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
- Top Digital priorities for Retailers
- Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store Retail Experience
- Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well for Self-Checkout Systems Market
- Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor Shortage Issues
- Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in Job Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019
- Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select Occupations in the US for the Period 2016-2021
- Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market
- Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards Cashless Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail Stores: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to Fuel Market Prospects
- Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in Post-COVID-19 Period
- Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of Self-Checkout Systems
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
- Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption
- Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment of Self-Checkout Systems
- Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores
- AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for Customers
- AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts
- AI to Improve Checkout Security
- Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam
- Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self-Checkout Technologies
- Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems
- Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems
- Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period 2019-2025
- Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption
