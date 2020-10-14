Global Self-Cleaning Coatings (Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic) Market 2020-2030 with Profiles of 132 Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Self-Cleaning Coatings 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrophobic surface finishes are inspired by the self-cleaning mechanism of lotus plants and other organisms (e.g., many large-winged insects). They have been applied to paints, glass, textiles, and more, reducing the need for chemical detergents and costly labour. The coatings unique nano-textured surface and overcoat reduces surface energy and contact surface area, giving the coatings anti-contamination and self-cleaning properties that minimize dust, liquid, and ice accumulation on its surface, similar to a leaf on the Lotus plant.

Hydrophilic self-cleaning coatings utilizes photocatalytic decomposition to self-clean glass. The working principle of the hydrophilic layer is based on having a film of titanium dioxide coating, which has two working stages: the photo-catalytic stage and the hydrophilic sheathing stage.



During the hydrophilic" stage, rain washes away the dirt and leaves almost no streaks on the glass as the hydrophilic glass spreads the water evenly over the surface coating. Self-cleaning surfaces based on photocatalytic processes are applied in areas such as buildings, road paving, vehicle side-view mirrors, lamps, and even in textiles. Among the nanoscale semiconductor materials based on oxides, titanium dioxide (TiO2) is widely used.

Report contents include:

Evolution of self-cleaning coatings to now and future prospects.

Development of self-cleaning coatings-production methods, recent developments, new products.

Analysis of hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces and the emergence of super-hydrophobic and super-hydrophilic coatings technologies.

New developments in self-cleaning coatings including multi-functional and smart self-cleaning coatings.

Applications and market analysis for self -cleaning coating in Construction, Automotive, Solar, Textiles and Apparel, Consumer Electronics, Medical Coatings, Marine and Household Care sectors.

Revenue forecasts to 2030 across all sectors.

132 company profiles including products and target markets. Companies profiled include Adaptive Surface Technologies, Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., TOTO, Pureti Group LLC, Swift Coat Inc and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Why Nanocoatings?

1.2 Advantages Over Traditional Coatings

1.3 Self-Cleaning

1.3.1 Hydrophobic Coating

1.3.2 Hydrophilic Coating

1.4 Markets for Self-Cleaning Coatings

1.5 Developments in Solar Cells

1.6 Improvements and Disruption in Coatings Markets

1.7 Anti-Viral Nanoparticles and Nanocoatings

1.8 End User Market for Self-Cleaning Coatings

1.9 the Self-Cleaning Coatings Market in 2020

1.9.1 Global Revenues by Nanocoatings, by Type

1.9.2 Regional Demand for Self-Cleaning Coatings

1.10 Market Challenges



2 Development of Self-Cleaning Coatings

2.1 Properties

2.2 Benefits of Using Nanocoatings

2.2.1 Types of Nanocoatings

2.3 Production and Synthesis Methods

2.4 Hydrophobic Coatings and Surfaces

2.4.1 Hydrophobic Coatings

2.4.1.1 Properties

2.4.2 Hydrophilic/Photocatalytic Coatings

2.4.3 Super Hydrophilic Surfaces

2.4.3.1 Application in Facemasks

2.5 Superhydrophobic Coatings and Surfaces

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.1.1 Antibacterial Use

2.5.2 Durability Issues

2.6 Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings and Surfaces

2.6.1 Slips

2.6.2 Covalent Bonding

2.6.3 Step-Growth Graft Polymerization

2.6.4 Applications

3 Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings Market Analysis

3.1 Self-Cleaning Hydrophobic Coatings

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Market Assessment

3.1.3 Market Drivers

3.1.4 Applications

3.1.5 Global Market Size

3.1.5.1 Adjusted for Covid-19 Market Growth Scenarios

3.2 Self-Cleaning Hydrophilic (Photocatalytic) Coatings

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.2 Market Assessment

3.2.3 Market Drivers

3.2.4 Applications

3.2.4.1 Self-Cleaning Coatings

3.2.4.2 Indoor Air Pollution and Sick Building Syndrome

3.2.4.3 Outdoor Air Pollution

3.2.4.4 Water Treatment

3.2.5 Global Market Size

3.2.5.1 Adjusted for Covid-19 Market Growth Scenarios

4 End-User Market Analysis for Self-Cleaning Coatings

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Market Drivers and Trends

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.3 Global Market Size

4.1.4 Companies

4.2 Construction

4.2.1 Market Drivers and Trends

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.2.1 Protective Coatings for Glass, Concrete and Other Construction Materials

4.2.2.2 Photocatalytic Nano-Tio2 Coatings

4.2.2.3 Anti-Graffiti

4.2.2.4 Uv-Protection

4.2.2.5 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

4.2.2.6 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

4.2.3 Global Market Size

4.2.4 Companies

4.3 Household Care, Sanitary and Indoor Air Quality

4.3.1 Market Drivers and Trends

4.3.2 Applications

4.3.2.1 Self-Cleaning and Easy-To-Clean

4.3.2.2 Food Preparation and Processing

4.3.2.3 Indoor Pollutants and Air Quality

4.3.3 Global Market Size

4.3.4 Companies

4.4 Marine

4.5 Consumer Electronics

4.6 Medical & Healthcare

4.6.1 Market Drivers and Trends

4.6.2 Applications

4.6.2.1 Anti-Fouling

4.6.2.2 Anti-Microbial and Infection Control

4.6.2.3 Nanosilver

4.6.2.4 Medical Device Coatings

4.6.3 Global Market Size

4.6.4 Companies

4.7 Textiles and Apparel

4.8 Energy

4.9 Aviation and Aerospace

5 Self-Cleaning Coatings Companies

6 Research Methodology

