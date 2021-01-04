Global Self-Driving Car Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $41.18 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $441.02 Billion by 2027
Jan 04, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Driving Car - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Self-Driving Car market accounted for $41.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $441.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising safety concerns, investments in digital infrastructure, and advancements in automotive technologies. However, low consumer acceptance ratio is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Self-driving cars are those cars in which human drivers are not required to take control to safely operate the vehicle. These cars combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. It can sense its environment and move safely with little or no human input.
By automation level, the level 1 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the government across the globe are continuously working on improving the safety of the vehicles by mandating the use of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in the vehicles. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the amendments in traffic regulations by the government to incorporate autonomous cars on public roads.
Some of the key players in Self-Driving Car Market include Volvo Cars, Google Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc, General Motors Company (GM), Daimler AG, BMW, Volkswagen AG, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Valeo SA, and Audi AG.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Scope of the Report
Automation Levels Covered:
- Level 0
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Level 4
- Level 5
Components Covered:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Applications Covered:
- Taxi
- Ride Shares
- Ride Hail
- Public Transport
- Heavy Duty Trucks
- Civil
Vehicle Types Covered:
- Passenger Car/Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Fuels Covered:
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric
- Hybrid
Usages Covered:
- Personal Use
- On-Demand Service
End Users Covered:
- Transportation
- Defense
Types Covered:
- Semi-autonomous Cars
- Fully Autonomous Cars
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
