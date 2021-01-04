Global Self-Driving Car Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $41.18 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $441.02 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Driving Car - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Self-Driving Car market accounted for $41.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $441.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising safety concerns, investments in digital infrastructure, and advancements in automotive technologies. However, low consumer acceptance ratio is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Self-driving cars are those cars in which human drivers are not required to take control to safely operate the vehicle. These cars combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. It can sense its environment and move safely with little or no human input.



By automation level, the level 1 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the government across the globe are continuously working on improving the safety of the vehicles by mandating the use of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in the vehicles. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the amendments in traffic regulations by the government to incorporate autonomous cars on public roads.



Some of the key players in Self-Driving Car Market include Volvo Cars, Google Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc, General Motors Company (GM), Daimler AG, BMW, Volkswagen AG, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Valeo SA, and Audi AG.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Scope of the Report



Automation Levels Covered:

Level 0

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

Services

Applications Covered:

Taxi

Ride Shares

Ride Hail

Public Transport

Heavy Duty Trucks

Civil

Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Car/Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Fuels Covered:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

Hybrid

Usages Covered:

Personal Use

On-Demand Service

End Users Covered:

Transportation

Defense

Types Covered:

Semi-autonomous Cars

Fully Autonomous Cars

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

