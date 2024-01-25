Global Self-Expanding Stents Market Report 2024: A $5.39 Billion Market by 2034, with a Projected CAGR of 4.12% During 2024-2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-expanding Stents Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-expanding stents market size was estimated to be USD 3.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing geriatric population, rising technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies will drive the market growth.

Minimally invasive techniques provide several advantages over standard open surgery, including faster recovery, less discomfort, and a decreased chance of complications. Since they may be given through tiny incisions, self-expanding stents are ideal for minimally invasive operations. For instance, Abbott Laboratories announced a cooperation with iVascular in August 2023 to develop and market bioabsorbable self-expanding stents for peripheral artery disease.

By product type, the coronary and peripheral artery stents segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-expanding stents market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing adoption of minimally invasive interventions. The rise in lifestyle-related conditions and aging populations has led to a surge in the incidence of coronary and peripheral artery diseases, driving the demand for effective and innovative stent solutions. For instance, Medtronic plc announced a cooperation with Trice Medical in October 2023 to develop and market self-expanding stents for chronic total occlusion (CTO) treatments. Additionally, the gastrointestinal self-expanding stents segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal obstructions and strictures, coupled with the expanding applications of self-expanding stents in endoscopic procedures.

By application, the fem-pop artery segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-expanding stents market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of peripheral arterial disease and the critical need for effective interventions in the femoropopliteal (fem-pop) region. This arterial segment is particularly prone to atherosclerosis and stenosis, making it a key focus area for vascular interventions.

For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the Genesis II Self-Expanding Stent System in Europe in December 2023 for the treatment of iliac and femoral artery lesions. Additionally, the carotid artery segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of carotid artery stenting as a crucial intervention for preventing stroke and managing carotid artery diseases. As the awareness of the importance of cerebrovascular health rises, coupled with advancements in technology and the expanding elderly population, there is a growing demand for effective and minimally invasive treatments targeting the carotid artery.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-expanding stents market in 2023 owing to the central role that hospitals play in conducting interventional procedures and major medical interventions. Hospitals serve as primary healthcare facilities where a significant number of stent implantation procedures, both coronary and peripheral, are performed. For instance, Cook Medical Inc. launched the Zenith Flex Self-Expanding Stent System in Japan in December 2023 for the treatment of iliac artery lesions. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the the increasing trend toward outpatient care, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in medical technologies that enable efficient and cost-effective interventions.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and continuous technological advancements in medical interventions. The well-established healthcare facilities in North America, coupled with a high awareness of the benefits of self-expanding stents, contribute to the widespread adoption of these devices.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased awareness of the increased awareness of the importance of cardiovascular health, rising healthcare infrastructure development, and a growing focus on preventive and interventional cardiology practices. For instance, in September 2023, C.R. Bard, Inc. presented good findings from the Lutonix iX stent clinical trial, indicating safety and effectiveness in treating complicated coronary lesions.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.

Report Segmentation:

By Product Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Gastrointestinal Self-Expanding Stents
  • Carotid Self-expanding Stents
  • Endovascular Self-expandable Stents
  • Coronary and Peripheral Artery Stents
  • Others

By Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Fem-Pop Artery
  • Iliac Artery
  • Carotid Artery
  • Biliary
  • Others

By End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Cook Medical
  • C.R. Bard
  • Terumo
  • Cardinal Health
  • MicroPort Scientific
  • W. L. Gore & Associates
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Biotronik
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • Lombard Medical Technologies
  • Vascular Solutions
  • Endologix

