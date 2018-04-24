NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Self-service Kiosk



A self-service kiosk is a self-standing structure like a newsstand or ticket booth. The advances in technology have allowed the integration of computing systems that enable these kiosks to perform a wide range of functions, thereby evolving into self-service kiosks.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global self-service kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global self-service kiosk market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Self-service Kiosk Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Diebold Nixdorf

• Embross

• KIOSK Information Systems

• NCR

• SLABB



Market driver

• Improved customer reach

Market challenge

• High capital investments hindering adoption

Market trend

• use of self-service kiosk for omnichannel retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



