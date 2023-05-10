Global Self-Service Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $63 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Service Markets: ATMs, Kiosks, Vending Machines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the self-service market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for self-service and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.

Self-service systems are user-interactive systems designed to meet the user's needs for various processes. These terminals use specialized hardware and software components to give users access to information and other applications. The three self-service devices that are most frequently utilized are ATMs, vending machines, and information kiosk terminals.

These systems are used more frequently for various purposes, including entertainment, retail, and BFSI. Self-service kiosks greatly boost customer continuity and increase business performance in multiple end-user segments. A kiosk generates a high ROI by increasing sales and reducing operating costs.

In addition to the major advantages provided to a company by satisfied customers, kiosks are becoming increasingly affordable, and this drop in kiosk costs will help small to medium-sized companies remain competitive. Studies conducted through restaurants and retail outlets have shown that customers who interact with self-service kiosks typically buy 10% to 30% more than customers who interact with business employees. Additionally, the growth in smart cities and increased demand from the BFSI sector drive the demand for self-service technology.



The restaurant industry in the U.S. continued to rebound in 2021 after a sharp decline in 2020, though it has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total online and physical restaurant visits increased by 5% year-over-year but were down 6% compared to 2019 levels.

While restaurant visits continue to increase, dine-in or on-premises visitation lags behind pre-pandemic levels. Dine-in restaurant visits decreased by 48% in the 12 months ending September 2021, compared to the pre-pandemic level in the year ending September 2019. Off-premises orders, which include carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery, increased by 20% in September compared to two years ago. Dine-in visits decreased by 10% year-over-year in the 12 months ending September 2021, while off-premises visits increased by 10%.



Full-service restaurants (FSR), which rely primarily on dine-in guests, have suffered more from the pandemic than any other restaurant industry. Visits to FSRs climbed by 7% in the fiscal year ending September 2021, compared to a 23% fall a year ago. FSR traffic was 17% lower in September than pre-pandemic, based on the 12 months ending in September 2019. Before the pandemic, FSR on-premises visits accounted for around 80% of overall segment traffic, with the remainder occurring off-premises.

For the fiscal year ending September 2021, dine-in visits accounted for 56% of FSR traffic, while off-premises orders or visits accounted for 44%. Quick-service restaurants are less reliant on dine-in visits than FSRs, and the majority, particularly chains, had well-developed off-premises businesses when the epidemic began.

However, QSRs have seen a decline in dine-in visits as well. Before the pandemic, dine-in visits accounted for 28% of total QSR visits; by September 2021, they accounted for 14% of traffic. On-premises visits to QSRs are 52% lower than pre-pandemic levels, while off-premises visits are 16% higher. Visits to QSRs climbed by 4% overall in the year ending September 2021 but decreased by 4% compared to the previous year.

