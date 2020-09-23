Global Self-Storage and Moving Services Industry
Global Self-Storage and Moving Services Market to Reach $126.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 23, 2020, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-Storage and Moving Services estimated at US$80.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Climate-Controlled Self-Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-Service Moving segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Self-Storage and Moving Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Big Yellow Group Plc
- CubeSmart
- Life Storage, Inc.
- Public Storage
- Safestore Ltd
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Self-Storage and Moving Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Self-Storage and Moving Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Climate-Controlled Self-Storage (Service) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Climate-Controlled Self-Storage (Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Full-Service Moving (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Full-Service Moving (Service) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage (Service)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage (Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 9: DIY Moving Truck Rental (Service) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: DIY Moving Truck Rental (Service) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to
2027
Table 12: United States Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and
2027
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Self-Storage and Moving Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: Japanese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: Chinese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 22: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 23: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in France by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 24: French Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 25: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: German Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2020-2027
Table 28: Italian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Self-Storage and Moving
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: United Kingdom Self-Storage and Moving Services
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Self-Storage and Moving Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:
2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe Self-Storage and Moving Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Self-Storage and Moving Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
