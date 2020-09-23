Global Self-Storage and Moving Services Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Self-Storage and Moving Services estimated at US$80.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Climate-Controlled Self-Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-Service Moving segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959993/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Self-Storage and Moving Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Big Yellow Group Plc

CubeSmart

Life Storage, Inc.

Public Storage

Safestore Ltd



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959993/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Self-Storage and Moving Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Self-Storage and Moving Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Climate-Controlled Self-Storage (Service) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Climate-Controlled Self-Storage (Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Full-Service Moving (Service) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Full-Service Moving (Service) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage (Service)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Climate Controlled Self-Storage (Service) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 9: DIY Moving Truck Rental (Service) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: DIY Moving Truck Rental (Service) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to

2027



Table 12: United States Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Self-Storage and Moving Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Self-Storage and Moving Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 24: French Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Self-Storage and Moving Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Self-Storage and Moving Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Self-Storage and Moving

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Self-Storage and Moving Services

Market Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Self-Storage and Moving Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:

2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Self-Storage and Moving Services

Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Self-Storage and Moving Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Self-Storage and Moving Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959993/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

