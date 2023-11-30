Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023 - Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$49.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is estimated at 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

