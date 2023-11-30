Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023 - Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation

30 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$49.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is estimated at 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced Packaging Market
- IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
- 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology
- 3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
- 2.5D Packaging Emerges as Powerful Option for Next-Generation AI Products
- Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
- Led by Innovation, Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Enters into Exciting Era
- Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
- Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation
- Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
- Investments in Advanced Packaging: A Critical Component for Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chain
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology
- FOWLP and Challenges to Packaging Materials Suppliers
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- Fan-Out Packaging: Promises & Key Challenges
- Implications of Chiplets & Related Designs for Advanced Packaging
- Solving Lithography Challenges
- Semiconductor Supply Chain: The Complex Nature & Vulnerabilities
- Vulnerabilities for WBG Power Semiconductors
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Competitive Scenario
- Semiconductor Supply Chain Transitions at Various Levels
- Financial Performances of Packaging Suppliers Reveals New Growth Players
- Unconventional Players Joining Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Bandwagon
- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Flip Chip Packaging (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- 2.5D/3D Packaging (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- FI WLP (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- FO WLP (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Rising Semiconductor Demand Presents Bundle of Joy for Advanced Packaging Market
- Prominent Factors Stirring Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Flip-Chip: Key Contributing Segment
- Rising Investments to Benefit Market
- Key Trends to Drive Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Regional Analysis
- An Introduction to Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
