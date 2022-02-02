Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 3283 Companies: 106 - Players covered include Amkor Technology, Inc.; BASF SE; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Element Solutions Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Honeywell International Inc.; Kyocera Chemical Corporation; LG Chem Ltd.; Mitsui High-tec, Inc.; Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.; Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.; Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Ceramic Packages, Lead Frames, Encapsulation Resins, Other Types); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Communications & Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$33.4 Billion by the Year 2026

Semiconductor or integrated circuit (IC) packaging materials are advanced electronic solutions intended to connect an IC chip to package substrates, another packages or a printed circuit board (PCB). These materials hold critical significance for semiconductor wafer-level packaging, 3D integration and heterogeneous integration technologies. The semiconductor market is likely to register strong growth in 2022 and beyond, mainly due to the pandemic situation which spiked the demand for various electronic systems that help people connect with one another. But this growth, despite being strong, is anticipated to decelerate in years to come. The automotive industry is expected to considerably drive gains in the chip market. Autonomous driving and electric vehicles, among others will aid market growth. Rising focus on the safety aspects in cars such as ADAS and sensors has also been boding well for the market. AI is another driving force of the semiconductor market. HPC (high performance computing) is required in AI. Flip-chip BGA, associated with HPC or AI applications, is registering strong demand. That also comprises high density fan-out, 3D or 2.5D. AI is gaining increasing application in the cloud, with adoption in data centers on the rise. With 5G infrastructure expected to be established, efforts are being made to fulfil the potential rise in demand for SiP (system-in-package).

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Organic Substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bonding Wires segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19% share of the global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2026

The Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 7.14% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$615.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Ceramic Packages Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Ceramic Packages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2026. More

