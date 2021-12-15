Global Semiconductor Chips Shortage Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor chips market should reach $553.6 billion by 2026 from $381.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Americas semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $82.8 billion in 2021 to $122.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Asia-Pacific semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $266.8 billion in 2021 to $392.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Report Scope

The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to their user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

Although silicon semiconductors are currently the most widely used commercial semiconductors, several other semiconductors are also being used. These components can be converted into transistors. Transistors are found in a wide variety of electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, digital audio players and a range of other electronic gadgets.

Demand for the semiconductors used in wireless communication applications witnessed steep declines in 2020. Consumer preferences shifted toward the purchase of less expensive phones, reducing demand for semiconductors. In locations where 5G networks have not yet been established, telecom operators are likely to delay investments and instead focus on enhancing current networks to support growing data traffic.

At the same time, demand for the semiconductors used in wired communication applications increased. This was a result of several pandemic-related factors, including increased security upgrades for existing enterprise infrastructures as more employees began to work from home; increased fixed broadband usage in some countries, which resulted in increased purchases of cable/DSL and wireless routers as workers upgraded the internet connections in their private home offices; and increased internet traffic, which increased demand for switch semiconductors.

In addition, demand for the semiconductors used consumer electronics declined, while demand for gaming gadgets, audio equipment and some kitchen appliances increased, a trend that is largely due to consumers spending more time at home. The automotive semiconductor market contracted in 2020 as a result of a steep decline in vehicle sales. Demand for all industrial applications and end-markets declined in 2020 as corporations delayed infrastructure investments, cut production activities and reduced operations.

The global semiconductor chips market has been segmented based on type, end-user and geography. Based on type, the semiconductor chips market has been categorized into analog chips, logic chips and memory chips. Memory chips accounted for the second dominant share of the market.

Note: A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end-users and key countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview of the Global Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Industry Value Chain

Introduction to Semiconductor Chips (Integrated Circuits)

Types of Integrated Circuits

Materials Used in Chip Manufacturing

Evolution of Integrated Circuits

The invention of Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Evolution of Process Nodes

Competitive Landscape

Market Drivers of Semiconductor Chips

Increasing Internet of Things Adoption

Increasing Usage of Semiconductor Chips in AI Applications

Increasing Use of Chips for 5G Applications

Increasing Semiconductor Content in Automotive Sector

Market Restraints for Semiconductor Chips

Global Political, Economic and Financial Crises

Lack of Trained Individuals in Memory Chips Market

Chapter 4 Overview of Semiconductor Chip Shortage

Impact of COVID-19

Demand-Supply Gap

Semiconductor Chips Operating Models

Integrated Device Manufacturers

Fabless-Foundry Model

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Factors Driving Semiconductor Shortage

Sudden Demand for Consumer Electronics Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Disruption in Supply Chain Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic

Trade Wars

Drought in Taiwan

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Memory Chips

Logic Chips

Microprocessors

Microcontrollers

Analog Chips

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Computing

Automotive

Significant factors

Consumer Electronics

Impact of Chip Shortage

Industrial

Wireless Communication

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corp.

Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Mediatek Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

