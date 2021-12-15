Global Semiconductor Chips Shortage Analysis Report 2021

Dec 15, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor chips market should reach $553.6 billion by 2026 from $381.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The Americas semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $82.8 billion in 2021 to $122.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The Asia-Pacific semiconductor chips market is expected to grow from $266.8 billion in 2021 to $392.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Report Scope
The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to their user base across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.
Although silicon semiconductors are currently the most widely used commercial semiconductors, several other semiconductors are also being used. These components can be converted into transistors. Transistors are found in a wide variety of electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, digital audio players and a range of other electronic gadgets.
Demand for the semiconductors used in wireless communication applications witnessed steep declines in 2020. Consumer preferences shifted toward the purchase of less expensive phones, reducing demand for semiconductors. In locations where 5G networks have not yet been established, telecom operators are likely to delay investments and instead focus on enhancing current networks to support growing data traffic.
At the same time, demand for the semiconductors used in wired communication applications increased. This was a result of several pandemic-related factors, including increased security upgrades for existing enterprise infrastructures as more employees began to work from home; increased fixed broadband usage in some countries, which resulted in increased purchases of cable/DSL and wireless routers as workers upgraded the internet connections in their private home offices; and increased internet traffic, which increased demand for switch semiconductors.
In addition, demand for the semiconductors used consumer electronics declined, while demand for gaming gadgets, audio equipment and some kitchen appliances increased, a trend that is largely due to consumers spending more time at home. The automotive semiconductor market contracted in 2020 as a result of a steep decline in vehicle sales. Demand for all industrial applications and end-markets declined in 2020 as corporations delayed infrastructure investments, cut production activities and reduced operations.
The global semiconductor chips market has been segmented based on type, end-user and geography. Based on type, the semiconductor chips market has been categorized into analog chips, logic chips and memory chips. Memory chips accounted for the second dominant share of the market.
Note: A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end-users and key countries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview of the Global Semiconductor Industry
- Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
- Introduction to Semiconductor Chips (Integrated Circuits)
- Types of Integrated Circuits
- Materials Used in Chip Manufacturing
- Evolution of Integrated Circuits
- The invention of Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Evolution of Process Nodes
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Drivers of Semiconductor Chips
- Increasing Internet of Things Adoption
- Increasing Usage of Semiconductor Chips in AI Applications
- Increasing Use of Chips for 5G Applications
- Increasing Semiconductor Content in Automotive Sector
- Market Restraints for Semiconductor Chips
- Global Political, Economic and Financial Crises
- Lack of Trained Individuals in Memory Chips Market
Chapter 4 Overview of Semiconductor Chip Shortage
- Impact of COVID-19
- Demand-Supply Gap
- Semiconductor Chips Operating Models
- Integrated Device Manufacturers
- Fabless-Foundry Model
- Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)
- Factors Driving Semiconductor Shortage
- Sudden Demand for Consumer Electronics Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Disruption in Supply Chain Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Trade Wars
- Drought in Taiwan
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Memory Chips
- Logic Chips
- Microprocessors
- Microcontrollers
- Analog Chips
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Computing
- Automotive
- Significant factors
- Consumer Electronics
- Impact of Chip Shortage
- Industrial
- Wireless Communication
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- Kioxia Holdings Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
