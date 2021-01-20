Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Markets, 2020-2026 by Design IP, Channel, IP Core, IP Source, Application, End User, Vendor Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market is expected to reach $8.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.



A semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is defined as a unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design that can be reused by the creator party. Intellectual property in a semiconductor is normally developed with the idea of licensing to multiple vendors for using as building blocks in different chip designs.



Factors such as increasing production of mobile devices, growing adoption of connected devices, and advancement in multicore technology are driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the development of the chips are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the IP source, the royalty segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the changes in technologies where manufacturers can decide on the number of products to be made and pay a royalty for only those products.



The key vendors mentioned are Cobham Gaisler, Achronix Semiconductor, Eureka Technology, Mentor Graphics, Arm Holdings, Imagination Technologies, Dream Chip Technologies, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Faraday Technology, Rambus, Synopsys, Dolphin Integration, Cadence, Ememory, Transpacket, Ceva, Sonics Inc, Lattice Semiconductor, Open-Silicon Inc, and Xilinx.



