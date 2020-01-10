Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Markets, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment (Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Deposition), Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 66.1 billion in 2020 to USD 103.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing consumer electronics market and an increase in the number of foundries and trend of miniaturization and technology migration.



Market for wafer surface conditioning is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period among front-end equipment



Among different types of front-end equipment, wafer surface conditioning is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 The chemical mechanical planarization process in wafer surface conditioning has a key role, to plane the wafer surface and smoothen the wafer surface that is required to manufacture more powerful semiconductor devices. It helps in the elimination of particle impurities from the surface layer without damaging the surface structure.



Market for wafer testing equipment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2020-2025



Among back-end equipment, the wafer testing equipment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Although the testing equipment is mostly focused on back-end processes, it is also used in front-end processes. These testing devices are vital for testing electronic devices for functionality and performance at different points during the semiconductor manufacturing process.

With new technological development, there is an increase in the design complexities and development of new products. The increased investments in R&D and technological advancement in networking and communication devices has raised the demand for best-of-class ICs and SOCs. This need can be satisfied by enabling the investment in testing equipment for developing the best quality ICs.



Semiconductor manufacturing equipment for memory device accounted for largest market share in 2019



Among products, the memory segment is projected to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market from 2020 to 2025. New technologies in memory, such as MRAM, ZRAM, PCRAM, and RRAM, are expected to replace most of the traditional technologies. This shift in the memory market has demanded the change in dynamics of manufacturing equipment, enforcing semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers to develop more efficient designs for the device manufacturers.



APAC is expected to hold largest share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025. The development of semiconductor devices in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the semiconductor equipment market.

The region houses semiconductor fabrication facilities of a few of the major IDM firms such as Intel (US), Micron (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), SK Hynix (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), and Texas Instruments (US). ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (Singapore), SHIBUYA CORPORATION (Japan), Kulicke & Soffa (Singapore), and Shinkawa Ltd. (Japan) are among a few of the major players in this market that have headquarters in APAC.

Along with these international players, the Chinese market is showing impressive growth due to the emergence of local players offering low-cost semiconductor manufacturing equipment. These factors help the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.2 Market, By Country

4.3 Market, By Product Type

4.4 Front-End Market, By Equipment Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D Facilities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Electronics Market and Increasing Number of Foundries

5.2.1.4 Trend of Miniaturization and Technology Migration

5.2.1.5 High Demand for Chips to Provide Computation Power and Connectivity for AI Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Purchase and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Silicon-Based Sensors for IoT Devices

5.2.3.2 Expanding Chip Industry in China

5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Data Centers and Servers

5.2.3.4 Developing Market for Advanced Packaging Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Faced During Fabrication Process

5.2.4.2 Increased Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Circuits

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Front-End Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithography

6.2.1 DUV Lithography

6.2.1.1 I-Line, KRF, ARF Dry, and ARFI are Some of the Key Sources Used in DUV Lithography

6.2.2 Euv Lithography

6.2.2.1 EUVL Designs Triple Or Even Quadruple Patterning at 10 Nm and



7 Nm Nodes and is Expected to Achieve 5 Nm Nodes

6.3 Wafer Surface Conditioning

6.3.1 Etching

6.3.1.1 Piranha Etch, Potassium Hydroxide (Koh)Etch, and Silicon Nitride Etch are Some of the Key Wet Etching Techniques

6.3.2 Chemical Mechanical Planarization

6.3.2.1 CMP Plays A Crucial Role in Removing Unwanted Conductive Or Dielectric Materials on Silicon Wafers

6.4 Wafer Cleaning

6.4.1 Single-Wafer Spray System

6.4.1.1 Single-Wafer Spray System is an Effective Cleaning Technique With Minimal Damage

6.4.2 Single-Wafer Cryogenic System

6.4.2.1 Single-Wafer Cryogenic System is an Effective Technique in Post-Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Cleaning Processes

6.4.3 Batch Immersion Cleaning System

6.4.3.1 Batch Immersion Cleaning System is the Most Cost-Effective and Time-Saving Systems

6.4.4 Batch Spray Cleaning System

6.4.4.1 Batch Spray Cleaning System Can Process Large Batches With High Throughput Or Small Batches With Short Cycle Times

6.4.5 Scrubber

6.4.5.1 Scrubbers are One of the Most Commonly Used Tools for Mechanical Cleaning of Wafers

6.5 Deposition

6.5.1 Pvd

6.5.1.1 Pvd is A Commonly Used Deposition Technique for Low Accuracy Films

6.5.2 Cvd

6.5.2.1 Cvd is the Key Technique Used for Production of Thin Films and Complex Layered Micro- and Nano-Structures

6.6 Other Front-End Equipment



7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Back-End Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assembly and Packaging

7.2.1 Osat Companies are Contributing Significantly to the Growth of Assembly and Packaging Equipment Segment

7.3 Dicing

7.3.1 Plasma Dicing is Better Than Conventional Blade and Laser Dicing

7.4 Metrology

7.4.1 Growth in Automation has Led to Increased Penetration of Metrology Equipment to Reduce Defects

7.5 Bonding

7.5.1 3D Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging are Key Growth Factors for Bonding Equipment Segment

7.6 Wafer Testing

7.6.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality Electronic Products has Raised the Need for Testing Equipment During Fabrication and Assembly



8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Fab Facility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automation

8.2.1 Automation Equipment Help in Resolving Complexities in Processes, Minimizing Waste, Reducing Costs, and Planning and Utilizing Resources Optimally

8.3 Chemical Control

8.3.1 Chemical Control Equipment Provide Controlled, Repeated, and Reliable Delivery of Chemicals in Semiconductor Manufacturing Process

8.4 Gas Control

8.4.1 Gas Control Equipment Play A Key Role in Providing Precisely Controlled Mix of Gases in Wafer Manufacturing Process

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Probing Machines are Majorly Used to Perform Electric Tests of Chips



9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Memory

9.2.1 Shift in Memory Market Leads to Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

9.3 Foundry

9.3.1 Pure-Play Foundries Expected to Witness Strong Growth Due to Contracts From Fabless Players

9.4 Logic

9.4.1 Logic Devices are Critical Components in Electronic Circuits That Operate as Per Defined Programs

9.5 MPU

9.5.1 Extensive Use of MPUs in Many Consumer Electronics Expected to Boost Their Demand During Forecast Period

9.6 Discrete

9.6.1 Demand for Discrete Components is Driven By Their Role of Being A Base of Any Electronic Circuit

9.7 Analog, Mems, and Other

9.7.1 Growth of Mems is Attributed to Demand From Consumer Electronics



10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Dimension

10.1 Introduction

10.2 2D

10.2.1 2D IC Technology is Used in Several Conventional High-End Applications Such as Smartphones and Tablets

10.3 2.5D

10.3.1 Use of Silicon Interposers on 2.5D ICs is an Incremental Step to Increase Capacity and Performance of Semiconductor Devices

10.4 3D

10.4.1 Need for Improved Electrical Performance Expected to Increase Demand for 3D ICs



11 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Supply Chain Participant

11.1 Introduction

11.2 IDM Firms

11.2.1 IDM Firms Rapidly Adopt Innovative Technologies and are Expected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

11.3 Osat Companies

11.3.1 Osat Companies to Play Significant Role Owing to Challenges Faced By Foundries Related to Assembly and Packaging

11.4 Foundries

11.4.1 Foundries have Dominance in APAC Region Owing to Presence of Major Players



12 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 EMEA

12.4 APAC



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Players in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Product Launches & Developments

13.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

13.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Tokyo Electron (TEL)

14.2.2 LAM Research

14.2.3 ASML

14.2.4 Applied Materials

14.2.5 Kla-Tencor

14.2.6 Screen Holdings

14.2.7 Teradyne

14.2.8 Advantest

14.2.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

14.2.10 Plasma-Therm

14.3 Right-To-Win (Key Market Players)

14.4 Other Companies

14.4.1 Rudolph Technologies

14.4.2 Veeco Instruments

14.4.3 EV Group

14.4.4 Nanometrics

14.4.5 Nordson

14.4.6 Advanced Dicing Technologies

14.4.7 Quik-Pak

14.4.8 Evatec

14.4.9 Noivion

14.4.10 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation



