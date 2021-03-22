Global Semiconductor Materials Market Sets New High of $55.3 Billion With 5% Expansion in 2020, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor materials market grew 4.9% in 2020 to $55.3 billion in revenue, surpassing the previous market high of $52.9 billion set in 2018, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, reported today in its Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS).

Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenues totaled $34.9 billion and $20.4 billion, respectively, in 2020 for year-over-year increases of 6.5% and 2.3%. The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries, wet chemicals, and CMP segments accounted for the strongest growth in wafer fabrication materials, while the packaging materials expansion was driven by organic substrates and bonding wire market growth.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Taiwan, at $12.4 billion, was the world's largest market for semiconductor materials on the strength of its large foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. With its aggressive capacity build-up, China surpassed Korea to claim the second spot. Both China and Taiwan registered stronger growth, while the South Korea, Japan and ROW markets also expanded. The North America and Europe markets saw declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 and 2020 Regional Semiconductor Materials Markets (US$ Billions)



2019** 2020 Year-Over-Year Taiwan $11,449 $12,383 8.2% China $8,717 $9,763 12.0% South Korea $8,885 $9,231 3.9% Japan $7,708 $7,947 3.1% Rest of World* $6,415 $6,759 5.4% North America $5,623 $5,590 -0.6% Europe $3,919 $3,634 -7.3% Total $52,716 $55,308 4.9%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), March 2021

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

* The ROW region constitutes Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.

** 2019 data have been updated based on SEMI's data collection programs.

The Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS) from SEMI provides annual revenue with 10 years of historical data and a two-year forecast. The annual subscription includes quarterly updates for the materials segment and reports revenue for seven market regions (North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China and ROW). The report also features detailed historical data for silicon shipments and revenues for photoresist, photoresist ancillaries, process gases and lead frames.

