Global Semiconductor Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Organic substrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lead frames segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Bonding wires Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Bonding wires segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amkor Technology, Inc.

ASE Group

Chipbond Technology Corporation

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Interconnect Systems, Inc.

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL)

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd.

Unisem (M) Berhad

UTAC Holdings Ltd.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Semiconductor Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Semiconductor Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Organic substrates (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Organic substrates (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Organic substrates (Material) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lead frames (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lead frames (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Lead frames (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Bonding wires (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Bonding wires (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Bonding wires (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Consumer Electronics Industry (End-Use) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical Devices (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical Devices (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical Devices (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Communications and Telecom (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Semiconductor Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United States

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 53: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Semiconductor Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 63: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: European Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Semiconductor Packaging Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: French Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: German Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: German Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 80: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 110: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Semiconductor Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Semiconductor Packaging Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Semiconductor Packaging Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Semiconductor Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Semiconductor Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 146: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Semiconductor Packaging Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Semiconductor Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Semiconductor Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Packaging Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Patterns in Iran in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Semiconductor Packaging Demand Potential in Israel

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Israel: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Semiconductor Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 197: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Semiconductor Packaging in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Semiconductor Packaging Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Packaging

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 204: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Semiconductor Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Packaging

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Middle

East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Packaging Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: Semiconductor Packaging Market in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 216: African Semiconductor Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Semiconductor Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Semiconductor Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Semiconductor Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

