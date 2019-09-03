Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 15.5 Percent Year-to-Year in July
Global sales increase slightly on a month-to-month basis, but all regional markets down compared to last year
WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $33.4 billion in July 2019, 1.7 percent more than the June 2019 total of $32.8 billion, but 15.5 percent less than the July 2018 total of $39.5 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.
"While global semiconductor sales in July were once again down on a year-to-year basis, month-to-month sales were up slightly," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Month-to-month sales increased modestly across most regional markets in July, with Asia Pacific and the Americas posting the largest gains, although sales into the Americas remained down on a year-to-year basis."
Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in Asia Pacific/All Other (3.1 percent), the Americas (2.5 percent), China (1.1 percent), and Japan (0.7 percent), but decreased in Europe (-0.5 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-8.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-11.0 percent), Japan (-12.0 percent), China (-14.1 percent), and the Americas (-27.8 percent).
|
July 2019
|
Billions
|
Month-to-Month Sales
|
Market
|
Last Month
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
5.91
|
6.06
|
2.5%
|
Europe
|
3.27
|
3.26
|
-0.5%
|
Japan
|
2.96
|
2.98
|
0.7%
|
China
|
11.72
|
11.85
|
1.1%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
8.94
|
9.22
|
3.1%
|
Total
|
32.81
|
33.37
|
1.7%
|
Year-to-Year Sales
|
Market
|
Last Year
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
8.39
|
6.06
|
-27.8%
|
Europe
|
3.56
|
3.26
|
-8.6%
|
Japan
|
3.39
|
2.98
|
-12.0%
|
China
|
13.80
|
11.85
|
-14.1%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
10.36
|
9.22
|
-11.0%
|
Total
|
39.50
|
33.37
|
-15.5%
|
Three-Month-Moving Average Sales
|
Market
|
Feb/Mar/Apr
|
May/Jun/Jul
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
5.86
|
6.06
|
3.4%
|
Europe
|
3.37
|
3.26
|
-3.4%
|
Japan
|
2.86
|
2.98
|
4.4%
|
China
|
11.28
|
11.85
|
5.1%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
9.07
|
9.22
|
1.6%
|
Total
|
32.44
|
33.37
|
2.9%
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
