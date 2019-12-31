Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease Slightly Month-to-Month in November

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3 percent from the previous month's total and 10.8 percent lower than the November 2018 total of $41.1 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, with members accounting for approximately 95 percent of U.S. semiconductor sales.

"As 2019 winds down, global semiconductor sales continue to lag behind last year's total, but we've begun seeing indications of the modest rebound projected for next year," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Regionally, the Americas market was the only major market to grow on a month-to-month basis, but sales into the Americas were down substantially year-to-year."

Sales increased in November 2019 compared to October 2019 in the Americas (2.3 percent), held flat in China, and decreased in Europe (-0.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.8 percent), and Japan (-1.9 percent). Sales were down across all regions compared to November 2018: China (-6.0 percent), Europe (-8.0 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-8.3 percent), Japan (-9.1 percent), and the Americas (-22.3 percent).

November 2019





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.28 7.44 2.3% Europe 3.37 3.35 -0.6% Japan 3.14 3.08 -1.9% China 13.00 13.00 0.0% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.95 9.78 -1.8% Total 36.75 36.65 -0.3%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 9.58 7.44 -22.3% Europe 3.64 3.35 -8.0% Japan 3.39 3.08 -9.1% China 13.82 13.00 -6.0% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.67 9.78 -8.3% Total 41.11 36.65 -10.8%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Jun/Jul/Aug Sept/Oct/Nov % Change Americas 6.40 7.44 16.3% Europe 3.27 3.35 2.6% Japan 3.07 3.08 0.5% China 12.10 13.00 7.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.69 9.78 0.9% Total 34.53 36.65 6.1%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

