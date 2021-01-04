Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 7 Percent Year-to-Year in November

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $39.4 billion for the month of November 2020, an increase of 7.0 percent compared to the November 2019 total of $36.9 billion and 1.1 percent more than the October 2020 total of $39.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Global sales of semiconductors continued to rise in November, increasing on a year-to-year basis by the highest percentage since March," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Annual sales in 2020 are tracking well ahead of the total from 2019, despite substantial headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors. Sales into the Americas remained strong in November, increasing year-to-year by a double-digit percentage for the eleventh consecutive month."

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (12.5 percent), China (6.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (6.5 percent), and Japan (5.1 percent), but decreased slightly in Europe (-0.7 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased in Japan (5.2 percent), Europe (3.6 percent), the Americas (2.1 percent), and China (0.1 percent), but ticked down in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

November 2020





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.29 8.46 2.1% Europe 3.22 3.34 3.6% Japan 3.11 3.28 5.2% China 13.85 13.86 0.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.53 10.48 -0.5% Total 39.00 39.41 1.1%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 7.52 8.46 12.5% Europe 3.36 3.34 -0.7% Japan 3.12 3.28 5.1% China 13.02 13.86 6.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.84 10.48 6.5% Total 36.85 39.41 7.0%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Jun/Jul/Aug Sept/Oct/Nov % Change Americas 7.89 8.46 7.3% Europe 2.93 3.34 13.8% Japan 3.03 3.28 8.2% China 12.59 13.86 10.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.94 10.48 5.4% Total 36.38 39.41 8.3%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

[email protected]

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Related Links

https://www.semiconductors.org

