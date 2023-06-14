Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Processor IP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interface IP segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 443 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1 % Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

Survival Strategy Adopted by Companies to Overcome the Pandemic Shock

An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)

Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design

Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude

Semiconductor IP Business Models

The Role of Foundries in IP Environment

International IP Protection Laws: An Overview

Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape

System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP

The Technology Roadmap

Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market

IP Cores per SoC

Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market

Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market

Asia-Pacific : The Linchpin for Growth

: The Linchpin for Growth Competitive Scenario

The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain

ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider

Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Crisis Creates Ripples in Dwindling Global Semiconductor Market

Unprecedented Fallout of COVID-19 Calls for Changes in Production & Operations in Semiconductor Industry

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market

Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP

Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend

Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP

Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP

Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues

Select Technology Innovations

Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration

Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs

Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP

IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing

Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP

World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment

Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP

Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP

Design Costs by process Node

Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well

Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market

World Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek into the Timeline

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand

Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth

Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing

Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP

Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns

IP Detection Poses a Challenge

Lack of Standardization in IP Cores

Achronix Semiconductor

Arm Holdings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CAST, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Cobham Gaisler AB

CORTUS

Digital Blocks, Inc.

Dolphin Integration

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

eMemory Technology Inc.

EnSilica Limited

Eureka Technology, Inc.

Faraday Technology Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

OpenFive

Rambus Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)

Synopsys, Inc.

Transpacket AS

VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd

Wave Computing, Inc

Xilinx, Inc.

