Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration

14 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Processor IP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Interface IP segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
443
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$6 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$8.3 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
4.1 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- Survival Strategy Adopted by Companies to Overcome the Pandemic Shock
- An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
- Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design
- Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude
- Semiconductor IP Business Models
- The Role of Foundries in IP Environment
- International IP Protection Laws: An Overview
- Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape
- System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP
- The Technology Roadmap
- Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market
- IP Cores per SoC
- Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market
- Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market
- Asia-Pacific: The Linchpin for Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
- ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider
- Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Crisis Creates Ripples in Dwindling Global Semiconductor Market
- Unprecedented Fallout of COVID-19 Calls for Changes in Production & Operations in Semiconductor Industry
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market
- Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market
- The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP
- Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend
- Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP
- Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP
- Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues
- Select Technology Innovations
- Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration
- Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs
- Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP
- IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing
- Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP
- World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment
- Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP
- Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP
- Design Costs by process Node
- Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well
- Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market
- World Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek into the Timeline
- Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
- Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand
- Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth
- Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing
- Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP
- Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns
- IP Detection Poses a Challenge
- Lack of Standardization in IP Cores
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)
- Achronix Semiconductor
- Arm Holdings
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- CAST, Inc.
- CEVA, Inc.
- Cobham Gaisler AB
- CORTUS
- Digital Blocks, Inc.
- Dolphin Integration
- Dream Chip Technologies GmbH
- eMemory Technology Inc.
- EnSilica Limited
- Eureka Technology, Inc.
- Faraday Technology Corporation
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- Intel Corporation
- Lattice Semiconductor
- OpenFive
- Rambus Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Transpacket AS
- VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd
- Wave Computing, Inc
- Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79615l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article