Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market Report 2022-2026: Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth

Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
The global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.
Growth in the global market is being driven on account of continuous expansion of end-use industries and technological advancements. Growth in the electronics industry is fueled by increasing penetration of the multicore technology in consumer electronics.
The quad- or dual-core processors used in smart phones, tablets and laptops rely on semiconductor IPs for reliable performance. Increasing adoption of advanced system-on-chip designs, popularity of IoT-powered connected devices coupled with increasing use of carbon nanotubes, graphene transistors and self-organizing molecular devices is expected to create a favorable environment for semiconductor IP market.
Processor IP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interface IP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Asia-Pacific remains the hotspot for growth led by well-established electronics industry in key regional markets such as Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China. Anticipated huge long term demand for consumer electronics such as personal computers, smartphones, laptops in developing markets such as India and China, thanks to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, employment opportunities and rising spending power among huge middle class segment will spur demand in the region.
Memory IP Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
In the global Memory IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$467.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$741.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$294.2 Million by the year 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- Survival Strategy Adopted by Companies to Overcome the Pandemic Shock
- An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
- Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design
- Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude
- Semiconductor IP Business Models
- The Role of Foundries in IP Environment
- International IP Protection Laws: An Overview
- Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape
- System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP
- The Technology Roadmap
- Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market
- IP Cores per SoC
- Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market
- Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market
- Asia-Pacific: The Linchpin for Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
- ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider
- Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Crisis Creates Ripples in Dwindling Global Semiconductor Market
- Unprecedented Fallout of COVID-19 Calls for Changes in Production & Operations in Semiconductor Industry
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market
- Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market
- The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP
- Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend
- Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP
- Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP
- Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues
- Select Technology Innovations
- Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration
- Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs
- Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP
- IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing
- Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP
- Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP
- Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP
- Design Costs by process Node
- Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well
- Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market
- World Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek into the Timeline
- Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
- Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand
- Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well
- Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth
- Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing
- Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP
- Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns
- IP Detection Poses a Challenge
- Lack of Standardization in IP Cores
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
