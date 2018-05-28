LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems



Semiconductor wafer cleaning systems are used for the removal of unwanted particles and chemical contamination from the surface of semiconductor wafers, without causing any significant damage to the wafer and impacting the purity levels of the wafers. Technologies such as wet chemistry-based cleaning, etch cleaning, and front side up cleaning are used for this.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market's CAGR is expected to be more than 6%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Applied Materials

• LAM RESEARCH

• SCREEN Holdings

• SEMES

• Tokyo Electron



Market driver

• Increase in capital spending

Market challenge

• Complexity of technology transitions

Market trend

• Increase in the wafer size

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



