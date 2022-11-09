Global Semiconductor Wafers Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2027
Nov 09, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Semiconductor Wafers Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semiconductor Wafers estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 12 Inch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 8 Inch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Semiconductor Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
6 Inch Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR
In the global 6 Inch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Artesyn Embedded Power
BET Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Entertainment Television LLC
Colorado Sapcon Semiconductor Group Company Limited
Danen Technology Corp.
Intermolecular
Kaijo Corporation
LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation
Leyard
SemiTest, Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
