Global Semiconductors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$160.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Memory, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$175.5 Billion by the year 2025, Memory will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Memory will reach a market size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$45.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Amkor Technology, Inc.; Analog Devices, Inc.; Applied Materials, Inc.; Bharat Electronics Ltd.; Bourns, Inc.; Bright Led Electronics Corporation; Broadcom Inc.; Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG; CML Technologies GmbH & Co. KG; Cree, Inc.; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Digi International, Inc.; Diodes, Inc.; ELAN Microelectronics Corporation; eMagin Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; GCT Semiconductor, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; IPG Photonics Corporation; Kingston Technology Co., Inc.; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation; Linear Technology Corporation; Lite-on Semiconductor Corporation; Melexis NV; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation; NVIDIA Corporation; Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.; OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OVT); ON Semiconductor Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; ROHM Co., Ltd.; Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (SSI); Seiko Epson Corporation; Semtech Corporation; TOREX Semiconductor Ltd.; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

