Global Senolytic Drugs Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027: Major Players are AgeX Therapeutics, Cleara, Eternans, FoxBio, Numeric Biotech, T.A. Sciences, Recursion Pharma

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Senolytic Drugs Market, By Type (FOXO4-related peptides, bcl-2 Family Inhibitors, Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Navitoclax, Dasatinib & Quercetin, Others), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global senolytic drugs market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period with market growth attributed to the rising demands for anti-aging therapeutics and pharmaceuticals.

Advances in pharmaceutical drugs and the increasing need for healthy lifespan are accelerating the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Senescence is a condition or process where cell ages and permanently stop dividing but does not die. In some time, these cells can start accumulating and form a tumor or the development of cancer.

The biological process can also result in weaker eyesight, skin wrinkling, lesser hearing capacity, etc. Senolytic drugs are designed to target the senescent cells and destroy them with their effects.

Increasing demand for anti-aging drugs and pharmaceutical products to increase the lifespan of human beings are expected to drive the growth of the senolytic drugs market. According to the U.N. Economic and Social Affairs statistics, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to grow by 120% and reach around 1.5 billion by 2050.



Thus, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to propel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Moreover, the rising incidences of age-related disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary infections, etc., and sedentary lifestyle among the global population are driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.

The emergence of advanced technologies, from gene therapy to stem cells, and ongoing research activities for innovation in pharmaceutical drugs are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global senolytic drugs market. Accelerating demand for improving and optimizing personalized and preventive care is further driving the growth of the global senolytic drugs market.



Based on application, the global senolytic drugs market is divided into longevity, senescence inhibition, cardiovascular diseases, neural degenerative diseases, and others. The longevity segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years because of the rapidly increasing geriatric population and rising demand for pharmaceutical products aiding the healthy lifespan of humans.



Major players operating in the global senolytic drugs market are AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., Cleara Biotech, Eternans Ltd., FoxBio Inc., Numeric Biotech, T.A. Sciences, Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, etc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global senolytic drugs market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global senolytic drugs market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global senolytic drugs market based on type, application, distribution channel, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global senolytic drugs market

To identify drivers and challenges for global senolytic drugs market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global senolytic drugs market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global senolytic drugs market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global senolytic drugs market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Senolytic Drugs Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Preference, By Type

5.2. Factors Contributing to Demand for Senolytic Drugs

5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Senolytic Drugs

5.4. Brand Awareness



6. Clinical Trials

6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials

6.2. Completed Clinical Trials

6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials

6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Patent Analysis

7.1. Patent Granted (2016-2020)

7.2. Patent Applications Filed



8. Global Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (FOXO4-related peptides, bcl-2 Family Inhibitors, Src Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Navitoclax, Dasatinib & Quercetin, Others)

8.2.2. By Application (Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Others)

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

8.2.4. By Company (2021)

8.2.5. By Region

8.3. Product Market Map



9. North America Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook



10. Europe Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook



11. Asia-Pacific Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook



12. South America Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Senolytic Drugs Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

16.2. Cleara Biotech

16.3. Eternans Ltd.

16.4. FoxBio Inc

16.5. Numeric Biotech

16.6. T.A. Sciences, Inc.

16.7. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r857dc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets