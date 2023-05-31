Global Senolytics Market Research Report 2023: Drugs, Modalities, Development Approaches, Technology Advancements, Nutraceutical Growth, Opportunities for their Translation to OTC Treatments

31 May, 2023, 14:30 ET
This research identifies the various drugs, modalities, development approaches, technology advancements, nutraceutical growth, opportunities for their translation to over-the counter (OTC) treatments, as well as the challenges that still require addressing.
Senolytics is a relatively new field of development that falls under the broad category of senotherapeutics, along with senomorphics and senostatics. Although nascent, the field could address the root causes of most chronic conditions brought on by aging as it clears senescent cells that have ceased to multiply (and ideally are eliminated from the body) but remain metabolically active after a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) change, which leads to disease conditions.
The youngest baby boomers will be over the age of 65 in 2029, just 6 years away, which suggests an expanding economic burden related to this population, considering the cost of healthcare, caregivers, palliative care, health insurance, and other care-related activities. This wave of baby boomers makes it essential to address chronic diseases at their onset through senotherapeutics, with senolytics being such a method.
Senotherapeutic drug development suffered a few minor hiccups in the early days of research. For instance, in 2020, one new drug failed at inception after investors had contributed significant funding. However, constant research has resulted in a few possible opportunities that have rekindled interest in this area. It is imperative to track developments in this space to understand the progress of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other emerging opportunities. This is a compelling space to watch for investments and research.
In addition, the study highlights the immediate R&D needs and innovations likely to emerge in the next 5 years, and it sheds light on developments regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, licensing, funding, and opportunity areas for growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Senolytics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2 Scope and Segmentation
- Research Context and Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4 Introduction to Senescence and Senolytics
- The Need for Senotherapeutics
- Senolytics Are Emerging as a Promising Class of Senotherapeutics
- Benefits of Senolytics over Other Senotherapeutics
- Senolytic Drug Development Timeline
- Senolytics - A Novel Approach to Healthcare, Presents Interesting Opportunities and Challenges
- Successes, Opportunities, and Failures in Senolytic Drug Discovery
- Promising R&D Prospects in Senolytics
5 Technology Snapshot
- Things to Know about Senolytic Drug Development
- Approaches to Target Sncs Increase R&D Opportunities and Success Possibilities
- Targets, Drugs, and Modalities under Investigation to Develop Senolytic Drugs
- Anti-apoptotic Pathways Are a Highly Explored Area for Senolytics
- Targeting Anti-apoptotic Pathways Is a Common Approach to Senolytic Drugs
- Tackling Newer Targets Is an Emerging Approach
- Therapies Targeting Various Physiologies and Pathways
- Small Molecule Senolytics
- Biologics under Development for Senolytics
- Cell and Gene Therapies under Development for Senolytics
- Approaches to Improve the Senolytic Drug Development Process
- Players in the Senolytic Drug Development Field
- Natural Products Can Potentially Translate to Senolytics
- Naturally Derived Senolytics and Commercial Developments
- Opportunities and Recent Advancements in Naturally Derived Senolytics
- Continuous Innovations Will Shape the Senolytic Drug Development Industry during the Next 5 Years
- Outlook for Senolytic Drug Development
6 Technology Enablers Bolstering Senolytics Development
- Senolytic Drug Technology Enablers
- Emerging Technologies for Senolytic Drug Development and Diagnostics
- Biomarkers Play a Vital Role in the Senotherapeutic Industry
- Efforts to Discover a Universal SNC Biomarker
- AI-assisted Advances in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics
7 Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Financial Growth, M&As, Partnership Trends, and New Entrants Are Evident in the Young Field of Senolytics
- A Conducive Funding Environment, an Active R&D Space, and the Significant Contribution of AI Drive Senolytic Drug Development
- Completed M&As and Proposed Mergers to Look Forward to in 2023
- Partnerships in Senolytic Drug Discovery and Development Skew Toward AI
- Drug and Technology Licensing and IPOs by Senolytic Developing Companies Will Increase
- Spin-off Companies Developing Senolytic Drugs Are on the Increase
- Conducive Grants and Research Funding Support Senotherapeutics
- Funding Analysis in the Senolytic Drug Development Industry
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Involvement of Large Pharma Companies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Development of New Biomarkers to Aid in Drug Discovery
- Growth Opportunity 3: Convergence Opportunities Between Drug Development Companies
9 Next Steps
