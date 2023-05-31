Global Senolytics Market Research Report 2023: Drugs, Modalities, Development Approaches, Technology Advancements, Nutraceutical Growth, Opportunities for their Translation to OTC Treatments

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances in Senolytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research identifies the various drugs, modalities, development approaches, technology advancements, nutraceutical growth, opportunities for their translation to over-the counter (OTC) treatments, as well as the challenges that still require addressing.

Senolytics is a relatively new field of development that falls under the broad category of senotherapeutics, along with senomorphics and senostatics. Although nascent, the field could address the root causes of most chronic conditions brought on by aging as it clears senescent cells that have ceased to multiply (and ideally are eliminated from the body) but remain metabolically active after a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) change, which leads to disease conditions.

The youngest baby boomers will be over the age of 65 in 2029, just 6 years away, which suggests an expanding economic burden related to this population, considering the cost of healthcare, caregivers, palliative care, health insurance, and other care-related activities. This wave of baby boomers makes it essential to address chronic diseases at their onset through senotherapeutics, with senolytics being such a method.

Senotherapeutic drug development suffered a few minor hiccups in the early days of research. For instance, in 2020, one new drug failed at inception after investors had contributed significant funding. However, constant research has resulted in a few possible opportunities that have rekindled interest in this area. It is imperative to track developments in this space to understand the progress of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other emerging opportunities. This is a compelling space to watch for investments and research.

In addition, the study highlights the immediate R&D needs and innovations likely to emerge in the next 5 years, and it sheds light on developments regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, licensing, funding, and opportunity areas for growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Senolytics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Scope and Segmentation

Research Context and Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 Introduction to Senescence and Senolytics

The Need for Senotherapeutics

Senolytics Are Emerging as a Promising Class of Senotherapeutics

Benefits of Senolytics over Other Senotherapeutics

Senolytic Drug Development Timeline

Senolytics - A Novel Approach to Healthcare, Presents Interesting Opportunities and Challenges

Successes, Opportunities, and Failures in Senolytic Drug Discovery

Promising R&D Prospects in Senolytics

5 Technology Snapshot

Things to Know about Senolytic Drug Development

Approaches to Target Sncs Increase R&D Opportunities and Success Possibilities

Targets, Drugs, and Modalities under Investigation to Develop Senolytic Drugs

Anti-apoptotic Pathways Are a Highly Explored Area for Senolytics

Targeting Anti-apoptotic Pathways Is a Common Approach to Senolytic Drugs

Tackling Newer Targets Is an Emerging Approach

Therapies Targeting Various Physiologies and Pathways

Small Molecule Senolytics

Biologics under Development for Senolytics

Cell and Gene Therapies under Development for Senolytics

Approaches to Improve the Senolytic Drug Development Process

Players in the Senolytic Drug Development Field

Natural Products Can Potentially Translate to Senolytics

Naturally Derived Senolytics and Commercial Developments

Opportunities and Recent Advancements in Naturally Derived Senolytics

Continuous Innovations Will Shape the Senolytic Drug Development Industry during the Next 5 Years

Outlook for Senolytic Drug Development

6 Technology Enablers Bolstering Senolytics Development

Senolytic Drug Technology Enablers

Emerging Technologies for Senolytic Drug Development and Diagnostics

Biomarkers Play a Vital Role in the Senotherapeutic Industry

Efforts to Discover a Universal SNC Biomarker

AI-assisted Advances in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

7 Stakeholder Ecosystem

Financial Growth, M&As, Partnership Trends, and New Entrants Are Evident in the Young Field of Senolytics

A Conducive Funding Environment, an Active R&D Space, and the Significant Contribution of AI Drive Senolytic Drug Development

Completed M&As and Proposed Mergers to Look Forward to in 2023

Partnerships in Senolytic Drug Discovery and Development Skew Toward AI

Drug and Technology Licensing and IPOs by Senolytic Developing Companies Will Increase

Spin-off Companies Developing Senolytic Drugs Are on the Increase

Conducive Grants and Research Funding Support Senotherapeutics

Funding Analysis in the Senolytic Drug Development Industry

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Involvement of Large Pharma Companies

Growth Opportunity 2: Development of New Biomarkers to Aid in Drug Discovery

Growth Opportunity 3: Convergence Opportunities Between Drug Development Companies

9 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjrgzf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets