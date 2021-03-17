Global Sensation, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," A Digital And Virtual Reality Exhibition, Coming April 6 To The Portal At AREA15

Debuting in Las Vegas after international stops in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, its arrival at AREA15 marks the first time a digitally immersive and virtual reality experience of this magnitude and complexity featuring the art of Vincent Van Gogh will be seen in the United States. In advance of its wider North American release to at least eight cities this year, including Atlanta, New York, and Boston, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut an exclusive preview inside The PORTAL—AREA15's 360-degree projection-mapped room designed for events, performances and digital art installations.

"The PORTAL at AREA15 was created to stage exactly this sort of immersive, 360-degree experience," said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. "We're thrilled to be the first U.S. location to preview this mesmerizing, art-and-technology phenomenon celebrating the life and art of Van Gogh."

On view from April 6 through July 5 at AREA15, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be a timed experience encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot PORTAL. General admission tickets will include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets will include VR goggles to experience "A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France," a virtual stroll alongside Van Gogh himself to explore the countryside settings that inspired his artwork.

Captivating a worldwide audience for more than four years in cities such as Brussels, Naples, Tel Aviv, Beijing, and Antwerp, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is an awe inspiring 360-degree experience making visitors feel as though they have stepped into the famous artist's masterpieces. The immersive experience invites guests to revel in a transcendent display of this 19th century artistic genius' life, work and secrets as never before – all seen through high-resolution digital projections and an accompanying original VR experience. The uniquely atmospheric light and sound show features dazzling animations of more than 300 of Van Gogh's works set to a custom score and punctuated by voice actors sharing poignant quotes from Van Gogh's letters to his brother, Theo.

The production, brought to life by European entertainment producer, Exhibition Hub, which has produced more than 70 experiences around the world, and presented by U.S.-based Immersive Hub, is a culturally enlightening, educational experience appropriate for all ages. All attendees will abide by prevailing public health and safety protocols.

"Having created numerous immersive experiences around the world, I am thrilled to bring Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to AREA15, which lies at the heart of the city's new entertainment landscape," said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. "The innovative storytelling and technology that define Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience make it a perfect fit for AREA15."

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be on view Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, dark; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets start at $35 with 20 percent off for military and seniors; children's tickets are $19. Nevada residents receive additional discounts. VIP tickets, which include the VR experience, can be added to the general admission ticket for $10 more. Family-friendly ticket bundles are available at $80 for 2 adults and 2 children.

AREA15 and all its experiences follow the latest recommendations of leading health experts and government authorities, including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And true to the insatiable hunger for all things inventive and groundbreaking, AREA15 uses cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology to help implement these recommendations, including an AI-driven thermal scanning platform that screens temperature accurately and non-invasively, detects the absence of a mask, and alerts staff when social distancing thresholds are not being met.

ABOUT AREA15

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world's first purpose-built experiential entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. With a growing collection of dynamic destinations including Dueling Axes, Emporium Arcade Bar, Lost Spirits Distillery, Oddwood Bar, "Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite," Museum Fiasco, Rocket Fizz, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, OZ Experience and anchor experience, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, AREA15 is an ever-changing art, retail and entertainment district attracting locals and tourists of all ages.

AREA15 represents a collaborative venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios, both of New York.

ABOUT EXHIBITION HUB

Since launching in 2015, Exhibition Hub has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors. The company curates, produces and distributes a large number of exhibitions across the globe, from Brazil to China, delivering experiences to wide audiences and adapting its productions to numerous types of unique venues: from museums to exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, and cathedrals, and historical sites.

