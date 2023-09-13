Global Sensor Cable Market Aims for $1.0 Billion by 2028, Fueled by 8.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensor Cable Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sensor cable market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of $1.0 billion expected to be achieved by 2028.

This upward trajectory is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. The future of this market holds significant promise, with ample opportunities in material handling, automotive, infrastructure, IT & telecommunications, oil & gas, and energy & utility sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Connector Type:

    • Flanges
    • Plugs
    • Sockets

  • Application:

    • Strain Monitoring
    • Power Cable Monitoring
    • Heat & Temperature Sensing
    • Acoustic Sensing
    • Leak Detection
    • Others

  • End Use Industry:

    • Material Handling
    • Automotive
    • Infrastructure
    • IT & Telecommunications
    • Oil & Gases
    • Energy & Utilities
    • Others

  • Region:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • The Rest of the World

List of Sensor Cable Companies:

In a market where product quality is paramount, major players focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and integration opportunities across the value chain. Among the leading companies profiled in this report are TE Connectivity, Pepperl+Fuchs, Schneider Electric, Belden, Lapp Group, Hans Turck, Baumer, Beckhoff Automation, SAB BROCKSKES, and TTI.

Sensor Cable Market Insights:

  • Leak detection is projected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing incidence of corrosion and cracks leading to environmental concerns caused by hazardous gas and oil leaks in the oil and gas industry.
  • The automotive sector is expected to retain its position as the largest segment, driven by the growing use of vehicles and the demand for new technologies such as automatic parking, lane-keeping assists, automatic emergency braking, and lift gates.
  • The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to be the largest market, owing to rapid industrialization, increased demand for electronics, power cable monitoring, material handling, and consumer electronics in leading markets like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Features of the Sensor Cable Market:

  • Market Size Estimates: Sensor cable market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Examination of market trends (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Analysis of the sensor cable market size for various segments, including connector type, application, end-use industry, and region.
  • Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the sensor cable market by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities by connector type, application, end-use industry, and region.
  • Strategic Analysis: Insights into M&A activity, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the sensor cable market.
  • Competitive Intensity Analysis: Evaluation of industry competitiveness using Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers 11 key questions, including:

  1. What are the most promising opportunities in the global sensor cable market by connector type, application, end-use industry, and region?
  2. Which segments will experience faster growth and why?
  3. Which region will witness accelerated growth and why?
  4. What factors impact market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?
  5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
  6. What are the emerging trends and their drivers?
  7. How are customer demands changing in the market?
  8. What are the recent developments in the market, and who leads these innovations?
  9. Who are the major players, and what strategies drive their business growth?
  10. What competing products pose a threat to market share?
  11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and its impact on the industry?

