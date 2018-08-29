Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT) Markets, 2023 with Profiles of Cooper Instruments & Systems, CTS, Delphi, Emerson Process Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation
The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for IoT sensors as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2018 to 2023, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.
The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global IoT sensor market and current trends within the industry.
The report includes discussions of the types of IoT sensors, including pressure sensors, temperature sensors, light sensors, chemical sensors, motion sensors and others. This report also covers the following verticals: home, industrial, automotive, security and emergency, retail logistics, healthcare, agriculture, power and utilities, environment, and water and waste management. The discussion of chemical sensors covers chemical, gas and humidity sensors.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global IoT sensor market.
Report Includes
- Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, France, Germany, UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for IoT sensors by type, end user industry, and geographical region
- Discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for IoT sensors
- Assessment of major drivers, restraints, current trends and technological advancements that have a major say in the global IoT sensors market
- Insight into how new technology shaped by new requirements for IoT applications will create new product categories or bring new life through adaptations to existing products
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Cooper Instruments & Systems, CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Emerson Process Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Sensors for the IoT Market Overview
- Definition of IoT and the Sensor Market
- Description of Several Popular Sensor Type
- Proximity Sensors
- Accelerometers
- Temperature Sensors
- Light Sensors
- Networking IoT Sensors
- Wired Networks
- Wireless Networks
- Choosing Wired versus Wireless
- Popular Wireless Protocol Standards for IoT Sensors
- Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks
- IoT Sensor Value Chain
- Raw Material Supplier
- Product Designer and Manufacturer
- Measurement and Testing
- End Users
- Global Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Wireless Sensors
- The Rise of Smart Cities
- The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Global Market Restraints
- Declining Sensor Costs
- Security and Privacy Issues of IoT devices
- Global Market Opportunities
- Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles
- Emergence of Plug-and-Play Sensors
Chapter 4 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by Type of Sensors
- Introduction
- Temperature Sensors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Pressure Sensors
- Introduction
- Types of Pressure Sensors Based on Construction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Chemical Sensors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Light Sensors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Motion Sensors
- Introduction
- Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensors
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Microwave Sensors
- Dual Technology Motion Sensors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Other Sensors
- Introduction
- Accelerometers
- Gyroscopes
- Position Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by End-user Industry
- Introduction
- Agriculture
- Introduction
- Productivity
- Pest Control
- Water Conservation
- Real-Time Analysis of Data for Farmers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Automotive
- Introduction
- IoT in Transportation
- Connected Cars
- Android Auto
- Market Size and Forecast
- Environment
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Industrial Controls
- Introduction
- Industrial IoT Sensors
- Applications of IoT in Industries
- Challenges in Industrial IoT
- Robots in Industry
- Market Size and Forecast
- Healthcare
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Logistics
- IoT in Retail
- Market Size and Forecast
- Security and Emergency
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Water and Waste Management
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Power and Utilities
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Home Automation
- Introduction
- Smart-Home Devices: Technology and Architecture
- IoT Applications for Smart Homes
- Challenges with the Connected Home
- Apple, Google and Samsung
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Factors in Sensors for IoT Industry
- Factors influencing IoT Sensor Price Trends
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Sensor Industry
- Market Share Analysis
- Major Strategic Development
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Accel Ab
- Aleph America
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- AMS Ag
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Arduino
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holdings Ag
- Bourns Sensors Gmbh
- Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.
- Cognex Corp.
- Cooper Instruments & Systems
- CTS Corp.
- Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)
- Delphi Corp.
- Denso Corp.
- Emerson Process Management
- Endress+Hauser Instruments International Ag
- Enlighted Inc.
- Figaro Engineering
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.
- Flintec Gmbh
- Flir Systems Inc.
- Ge Measurement & Control
- Gpixel Inc.
- Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IFM Electronic Gmbh
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Interlink Electronics Inc.
- Invisage Technologies Inc.
- Isorg
- Jewell Instruments Llc
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Keyence Corp.
- Kistler Instrumente Gmbh
- Leddartech Inc.
- Litellfuse Inc.
- Memsic, Inc
- Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Mts Systems Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Scientific Technologies Inc.
- Oncque Corp.
- Optek Technology Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Raytek Corp.
- Rfmicron Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Schrader International Inc.
- Senseor Sas
- Sensirion Ag
- Sensitec Gmbh
- Sensonor Technologies As
- Sensor Scientific Inc.
- Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.
- Sick Ag
- Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tekscan Inc.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Valeo Sa
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Vishay Precision Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t55f2l/global_sensors?w=5
