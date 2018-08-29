Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT) Markets, 2023 with Profiles of Cooper Instruments & Systems, CTS, Delphi, Emerson Process Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for IoT sensors as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2018 to 2023, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global IoT sensor market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes discussions of the types of IoT sensors, including pressure sensors, temperature sensors, light sensors, chemical sensors, motion sensors and others. This report also covers the following verticals: home, industrial, automotive, security and emergency, retail logistics, healthcare, agriculture, power and utilities, environment, and water and waste management. The discussion of chemical sensors covers chemical, gas and humidity sensors.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global IoT sensor market.

Report Includes

Country specific data and analysis for China , India , Japan , France , Germany , UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa

, , , , , UK, U.S., and Characterization and quantification of the market potential for IoT sensors by type, end user industry, and geographical region

Discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for IoT sensors

Assessment of major drivers, restraints, current trends and technological advancements that have a major say in the global IoT sensors market

Insight into how new technology shaped by new requirements for IoT applications will create new product categories or bring new life through adaptations to existing products

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Cooper Instruments & Systems, CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Emerson Process Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights







Chapter 3 Sensors for the IoT Market Overview

Definition of IoT and the Sensor Market

Description of Several Popular Sensor Type

Proximity Sensors

Accelerometers

Temperature Sensors

Light Sensors

Networking IoT Sensors

Wired Networks

Wireless Networks

Choosing Wired versus Wireless

Popular Wireless Protocol Standards for IoT Sensors

Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks

IoT Sensor Value Chain

Raw Material Supplier

Product Designer and Manufacturer

Measurement and Testing

End Users

Global Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Wireless Sensors

The Rise of Smart Cities

The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Global Market Restraints

Declining Sensor Costs

Security and Privacy Issues of IoT devices

Global Market Opportunities

Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles

Emergence of Plug-and-Play Sensors

Chapter 4 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by Type of Sensors

Introduction

Temperature Sensors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Pressure Sensors

Introduction

Types of Pressure Sensors Based on Construction

Market Size and Forecast

Chemical Sensors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Light Sensors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Motion Sensors

Introduction

Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Microwave Sensors

Dual Technology Motion Sensors

Market Size and Forecast

Other Sensors

Introduction

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Position Sensors

Flow Sensors

Level Sensors

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Introduction

Agriculture

Introduction

Productivity

Pest Control

Water Conservation

Real-Time Analysis of Data for Farmers

Market Size and Forecast

Automotive

Introduction

IoT in Transportation

Connected Cars

Android Auto

Market Size and Forecast

Environment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Industrial Controls

Introduction

Industrial IoT Sensors

Applications of IoT in Industries

Challenges in Industrial IoT

Robots in Industry

Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Retail Logistics

IoT in Retail

Market Size and Forecast

Security and Emergency

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Water and Waste Management

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Power and Utilities

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Home Automation

Introduction

Smart-Home Devices: Technology and Architecture

IoT Applications for Smart Homes

Challenges with the Connected Home

Apple, Google and Samsung

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Sensors for the IoT Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Competitive Factors in Sensors for IoT Industry

Factors influencing IoT Sensor Price Trends

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Sensor Industry

Market Share Analysis

Major Strategic Development

Key Market Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles





