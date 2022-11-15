NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Sentiment Analytics Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sentiment Analytics estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Sentiment Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.



Healthcare & Life Sciences Segment to Record 16.7% CAGR



In the global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$357.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured) -

ADmantX

Aiaioo Labs

Appen Ltd.

Awario

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Botego

Clarabridge, Inc.

clickworker GmbH

Coginov

Cogito Tech LLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sentiment Analysis Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

