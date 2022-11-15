Global Sentiment Analytics Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sentiment Analytics estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Sentiment Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Healthcare & Life Sciences Segment to Record 16.7% CAGR
In the global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$357.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sentiment Analysis Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 9-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2019 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 9-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2019 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 9-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 9: World Sentiment Analytics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 9-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 9-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2019 & 2027
Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: France 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: UK 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analytics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sentiment Analytics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sentiment Analytics by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Sentiment
Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
