Global Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment Markets, 2020-2021 & 2022-2030 - Expected Launch of Novel Pipeline Molecules & Increase in R&D to Propel Growth

Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication due to presence of both infection and the systemic inflammatory response; it is caused by overwhelming immune response to infection. Sepsis is treated as a medical emergency, and severe case of sepsis may lead to septic shock, in which blood pressure reduces dramatically.

It is estimated that the sepsis and septic shock treatment market will show significant market growth over the forecast period primarily due to growing number of target population, higher number of unmet needs, advancement in sepsis assessment techniques and presence of novel pipeline therapeutics.



It is expected that the global sepsis and septic shock treatment market will show lucrative market growth majorly due to rising number of affected population, technological development in sepsis assessment, increase in research and development for developing sepsis treatments and expected launch of novel pipeline molecules over the forecast period.

It is studied that antibacterial drugs among the antimicrobial therapies is the major revenue generating segment and anticipated to show fastest market growth during forecast period. Because bacteria such as Staphylococcus and Escherichia coli are the most common causes of sepsis.

Furthermore, expected launch of pipeline drugs such as MDX 1105, CYT-107, ALT-836, LB-1148, IFX-1 etc. would assist market growth of sepsis drugs during forecast period. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are preferably used to initiate treatment as these are effective against a variety of bacteria.

Currently, there is no approved regimen specific to treatment of sepsis but antimicrobials and adjunctive therapies are used to treat and management of sepsis. Previously, activated drotrecogin alfa (Xigris) was approved for sepsis, but has been voluntarily withdrawn by Eli Lilly in 2011 due to lack of efficacy.



Sepsis is a clinical condition caused by overwhelming inflammatory response to infection leading to multiple organ dysfunction. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year, more than 1.5 million people are affected with sepsis in the United States; 250,000 Americans die every year due to sepsis.

It is observed that among the considered geographical markets, North America is currently dominating the global sepsis and septic shock treatment market and the growth is mainly driven by United States. Early diagnosis of disease, availability of developed techniques for sepsis assessment, wide accessibility to therapeutics, favorable government reimbursement policies, higher cost of therapeutics and well developed healthcare infrastructure are the important factors that are favoring the market dominance of North America.

On the other hand, sepsis and septic shock treatment market in Asia Pacific will show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure, rising number of affected population and increasing penetration of key players in emerging countries such as China and India.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment market worldwide?

Company Profiles

Adrenomed AG

Altor BioScience Corporation

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol- Myers Squibb

InflaRx GmbH

Inotrem SA

Pfizer Inc.

