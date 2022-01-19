Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Report 2022: Some Players have Already Made their Mark but Disruptive Diagnostic Technology Could Change the Field of Play

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Related Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes five year market forecasts. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.

Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnositic and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Sepsis is killing over 45 million people a year with no definitive diagnostic in hand. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade.

It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large. Emergency life saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and where the opportunity lies.

Sepsis - Current Science

What is Sepsis?

Organ Damage

Neonatal sepsis

Prognosis

Diagnosis

Infection Identification

Biomarkers

Differential diagnosis

The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs

Causes of Sepsis

Sepsis Progression

The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations

Prevalence

Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

Study Establishes Cytovale IntelliSep Test for Rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis

Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis

to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis Personalized Medicine in Sepsis

Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes

SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test

Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application

Inflammatix Moving Into COVID Test Market and Developing New Sepsis Dx

Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test

Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test

Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test for Coronavirus Patient Triage

DNAe Developing POC Sequencing Platform for Coronavirus, Sepsis

NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis

Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster

Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate to Advance Sepsis Diagnosis

Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity

Sepsis diagnostics: HHS to advance development of Cytovale rapid test

Mologic Developing Sepsis Test Using Multimarker

Abionic: Study Demonstrates Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

T2 Biosystems Introduces New Data and Updates for Rapid Diagnostic Technology

Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes

GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA Clearance for Blood Panel

Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Assay Development Partnership

New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster

Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay Curetis' Unyvero Application Cartridges Receive Regulatory Approvals

Luminex Buys MilliporeSigma's Flow Cytometry Portfolio

Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered

sphingotec raises €20 million

SeLux Diagnostics Announces Sepsi U.S. HHS/BARDA Research Funding

Roche PCT assay cleared as tool in fight against Sepsis

GeneFluidics selected as finalist for AMR Challenge

BioDirection, Inc. Announces System to Diagnose and Monitor Sepsis

sphingotec Adding Advanced POC Testing Platform

Rapid Detection Using DNAe's LiDia Bloodstream Infection Technology

Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis

Abionic Announces Rapid Sepsis PoC Diagnostic

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Increasing Prevalence

Antimicrobial Resistance

Increasing Diagnosis

Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

The Aging World

COVID Market Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

The Diagnostics Dillemma

Adoption Lag and Cost Control

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Multiplex Opportunity

Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

Biomarkers and Algorithms

Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

Genome Role and Big Data

The Next Five Years

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/Regional Lab

Hospital lab

Physician Lab

Audit Body

Certification Body

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Cube Dx

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

DNAe

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

LightDeck Diagnostics

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Qiagen Gmbh

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ommh2x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets