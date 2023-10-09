Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cephalosporin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Sepsis: A Life-Threatening Condition Requiring Urgent Action

Interventions for Managing Sepsis

Treatments that are Commonly Applied for Sepsis

COVID-19 Impact on Sepsis Therapeutics

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Thriving Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Oozes Signs of Robust Health

Cephalosporins Hold a Major Share of the Treatment Market

of the Treatment Market Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America , Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

, to Witness Fastest Growth Limited Therapeutic Options: A Challenge

Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care

Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line Sepsis Treatment

Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis

Current Antifungals used for Sepsis

GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment

Promising Treatment for Sepsis

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Sepsis Propels Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs

Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus

Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function

HMGB1- A Potential Target for Future Therapies

Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment

Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients

Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates Positive Impact on Mortality Rate

Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in the Market

Anticancer Drugs - Offering Potential Treatment of Sepsis

New Protein to be Effective for Sepsis

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

AI-Driven Sepsis Screening Approach to Save Lives

Increasing R&D Activity & New Product Launches Spur Market Growth

Purdue Researchers Develop IV Injection for Sepsis

PLK1-mTOR Axis - A Potential Therapeutic for Sepsis

New Nanoparticles - A Revolution in the Development of Clinical Sepsis Therapy

Strong Pipeline and Increased Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease Pathogenesis

Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As of 2022

Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase III Clinical Trials: As of 2022

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 45 Featured)

Adrenomed AG

AM-Pharma B.V.

Asahi Kasei Pharma America

Endacea, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GSK Plc

InflaRx N.V.

Inotrem SA

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

TaiRx, Inc.

