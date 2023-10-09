Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cephalosporin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

What's New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Sepsis: A Life-Threatening Condition Requiring Urgent Action
  • Interventions for Managing Sepsis
  • Treatments that are Commonly Applied for Sepsis
  • COVID-19 Impact on Sepsis Therapeutics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook
  • Thriving Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Oozes Signs of Robust Health
  • Cephalosporins Hold a Major Share of the Treatment Market
  • Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
  • Limited Therapeutic Options: A Challenge
  • Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care
  • Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line Sepsis Treatment
  • Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis
  • Current Antifungals used for Sepsis
  • GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment
  • Promising Treatment for Sepsis
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Incidence of Sepsis Propels Market Growth
  • Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics
  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs
  • Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus
  • Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function
  • HMGB1- A Potential Target for Future Therapies
  • Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment
  • Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients
  • Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates Positive Impact on Mortality Rate
  • Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in the Market
  • Anticancer Drugs - Offering Potential Treatment of Sepsis
  • New Protein to be Effective for Sepsis
  • Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
  • AI-Driven Sepsis Screening Approach to Save Lives
  • Increasing R&D Activity & New Product Launches Spur Market Growth
  • Purdue Researchers Develop IV Injection for Sepsis
  • PLK1-mTOR Axis - A Potential Therapeutic for Sepsis
  • New Nanoparticles - A Revolution in the Development of Clinical Sepsis Therapy
  • Strong Pipeline and Increased Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease Pathogenesis
  • Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As of 2022
  • Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase III Clinical Trials: As of 2022

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 45 Featured)

  • Adrenomed AG
  • AM-Pharma B.V.
  • Asahi Kasei Pharma America
  • Endacea, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GSK Plc
  • InflaRx N.V.
  • Inotrem SA
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
  • TaiRx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c55uar

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

