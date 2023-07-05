Global Serum Free Market to 2027: Rising Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Serum Free Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global serum-free market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, demand for cell therapies for cancer treatment, and an increase in R&D activities that are impelling the growth of the market. Serum-free media are media intended to grow a specific cell type or execute a specific application in the absence of serum.

The use of serum-free media (SFM) signifies an essential tool that enables cell culture to be performed with a defined set of conditions as free as possible of confounding variables.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, increasing demand for various recombinant proteins and types of culture, expanding patient registry for rare diseases, easier downstream processing, growing research & development for the development of novel therapeutic drugs, expansion of biopharmaceutical industries and biopharma production, adoption of advanced technology, and rise in research and development activities.

Also, the increasing strategic growth, such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, is strengthening the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Sartorius declared the acquisition of a majority stake in cell culture media specialist biological companies.



Rising Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases



The rising incidences of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, STD, respiratory infections, and nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections are bolstering the growth of the market globally. Owing to lifestyle changes, social behavior, and unhealthy eating choices, people are suffering from these diseases, which propels the growth of the market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill around 17 million people a year. Geriatric populations are highly prone to these diseases, such as orthopedic diseases, influenza, cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis, neurological disorders, and nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in four women and one in five men aged between 65 to 74 years have chronic kidney disease across the globe. Serum-free media is used in numerous types of suspension and adherent cultures to produce immunological cells such as cytotoxic lymphocytes (CTLs), IL-2, IL-4, and monocytes, which are utilized in the production of a variety of vaccines.



Increasing Biopharmaceutical Production with the Adoption of Serum-Free Media



The increase in biopharmaceutical production with the rise in adoption of serum-free media, due to its properties such as lower risks of infectious agents, fewer contaminants, and lower risk of interfering components, is facilitating the growth of the market. Owing to the rising incidences of various diseases, the demand to treat these diseases is also surging.

This is attributed to the high potency of biopharmaceuticals, which enables them to be the choice of treatment, thus increasing biopharmaceutical production. Thus, the expansion of biopharmaceutical industries and the rise in production are augmenting the growth of the market. For Instance, in 2019, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 48 new drugs in which, 28% of which were biologics.

Companies Mentioned

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

PromoCell GmbH

Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

R&D Systems, Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories, LLC

PAN-Biotech GmbH

MP Biomedicals, LLC

Market Segmentation

by Media Type:

Common Serum Free

Xeno-Free

Chemically Defined

Protein-Free

Others

by End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Others

by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyhzx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets