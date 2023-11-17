Global Server Industry Developments Report 2023-2027: Net-zero Emissions, Computational Power Architecture, End-User Demand, & Geopolitical Factors

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of the Server Industry and Market, 2023 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global server market and a market volume forecast for the period 2023-2027; examines development highlights of the server industry, including ChatGPT, and industry supply chains; and explores development opportunities in the future server industry.

The global server market in 2023 has been influenced by decreased orders from US and Chinese server customers. Despite the introduction of new servers featuring Intel and AMD processors, as well as the impact of AI server demand driven by ChatGPT, the overall shipment growth for 2023 is anticipated to experience a decline, while maintaining a modest level of growth.

The global server market is projected to maintain a modest growth trajectory in 2023, influenced by a series of factors, according to the analyst. The extension of server replacement cycles by major US-based cloud service providers, along with adjustments to data center construction plans, has impacted the market. Additionally, subdued demand from Chinese brands and cloud service providers has contributed to a growth rate lower than that of 2022.

Factors such as the shipment of next-generation servers and the influence of technologies like ChatGPT are anticipated to register incremental growth in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development Trends of the Server Market



2. Development Highlights of the Server Industry

2.1 Net-zero Emissions

2.2 Computational Power Architecture

2.3 End-User Demand

2.4 Geopolitical Factors



3. Development Opportunities and Industry Supply Chains



4. Conclusion

