Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 33692

Companies: 48 - Players covered include Amazon.Com, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Capgemini SE; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems Inc.; Computer Sciences Corp.; Dell Inc.; EMC Corp.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Co.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; IBM Corp.; Microsoft Corporation; NEC Corp.; Oracle Corp.; Parasoft; Red Hat Inc.; Symantec Corp.; Unisys Corporation; VMware Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Para-Virtualization, Full Virtualization, OS-Level Virtualization); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Server Virtualization Software Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026

Server virtualization especially, has become a key strategy within the much bigger virtualization portfolio that enables several emerging technologies such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Green IT and Service-oriented architecture (SOA), and forms the basis for their increased adoption. Thanks to server virtualization, IT departments across the world are now able to record considerable cost savings by consolidating multiple servers as virtual machines into a single physical box, leading to more effective utilization of available hardware and reduction in number of physical servers that are required to be installed and supported. Therefore, by reducing physical server needs, lowering cooling and energy costs and minimizing headcount requirements, companies are able to reduce their data center footprint. In addition to high return on investments, server virtualization also allows companies save substantial costs incurred on IT manpower, hardware, software and lost productivity.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Server Virtualization Software estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Para Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $997 Million by 2026

The Server Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

North America and Europe have been at the forefront of many revolutionary developments that have been associated with IT over the years, and therefore their dominance over the worldwide server virtualization market too is not surprising. Readily available IT infrastructure, already well established installed base of servers, presence of dedicated IT service vendors and keen focus on energy conservation, makes these developed markets a dominant force in server virtualization space. Such is the attraction of markets for server virtualization that majority of vendors serving this area hail from US and Europe, particularly the US which plays host to industry leaders. North America occupies the leading share of the global server virtualization software market, and is expected to retain its strong position in the coming years. The regional market is likely to be propelled by broader uptake of server virtualization, technological advances and increasing investments in cloud-based services. North America is likely to gain from the ongoing trend and need for virtualized serves and implementation of serve virtualization across organizations to mitigate cyber threats. Europe represents the second-leading server virtualization software market owing to adoption of advanced technology across large to small enterprises, most notably in the UK, Italy, Germany and France.

OS-level Virtualization Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

In the global OS-level Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$282.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media [email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.