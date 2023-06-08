Global Server Virtualization Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Server Virtualization Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Server Virtualization Software estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Para Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Server Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp.

Dell Inc.

EMC Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Parasoft

Red Hat Inc.

Symantec Corp.

Unisys Corporation

VMware Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization

Development of the Server Virtualization Market

Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth

Market Drivers & Restraints

North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market

to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market World Server Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Server Virtualization Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server Virtualization Software Market

Recent Market Activity

Server Virtualization Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel

Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case for Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy

Energy Consumption in Server Rooms: Comparison of Power Consumption (in %) for IT Equipment, Air Conditioning and Distribution Losses

Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization Software Market

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern Applications

Data Center Virtualization Trends

Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space

Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market

Server Virtualization: Technology Overview

Virtualization Technology: A Background Study

An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software

Future of Server Virtualization Software

Server Virtualization Approaches

Virtual Server

Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization

Key Benefits Package

Disadvantages of Virtualization

Backup Issues

Data Recovery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvsf3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]kets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets