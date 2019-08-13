GLOBAL SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies mentioned

1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES

2. IBM CORPORATION

3. MICROSOFT

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805401/?utm_source=PRN

4. ORACLE CORPORATION5. SALESFORCE.COM, INC.6. SAP7. VMWARE, INC.8. RACKSPACE HOSTING, INC.9. HP INC.10. GOOGLE11. FUJITSU12. DELL EMC CORPORATION13. CISCO

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805401/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

