NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Service Laboratories Market to Reach $61.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Laboratories estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Service Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Cerium Labs, LLC

Danaher Corporation

EAG Laboratories

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Interstate Optical

Nu Instruments Ltd.

Tescan Orsay Holding, a. s.

Zer Hitech







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Service Laboratory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Service Laboratories Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Service Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service

Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



JAPAN

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



CHINA

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



EUROPE

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Service Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



GERMANY

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service

Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Service Laboratories by

Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Service

Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Service Laboratories

by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Service

Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

