Global Service Laboratories Market to Reach $61.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 09, 2022, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Laboratories estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Service Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Cerium Labs, LLC
Danaher Corporation
EAG Laboratories
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
Interstate Optical
Nu Instruments Ltd.
Tescan Orsay Holding, a. s.
Zer Hitech
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Service Laboratory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Service Laboratories Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Service Laboratories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service
Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
JAPAN
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
CHINA
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
EUROPE
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Service Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
GERMANY
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service
Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Service Laboratories by
Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Service
Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Service Laboratories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Service Laboratories
by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Service
Laboratories by Segment - Service Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
