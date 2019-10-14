Global Service Oriented Architecture Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Service Oriented Architecture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$22.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Service Oriented Architecture, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.7 Billion by the year 2025, Service Oriented Architecture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$884.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Service Oriented Architecture will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 360logica Software Testing Company; CA Technologies; CA Technologies; Crosscheck Networks, Inc.; Fiorano Software, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Informatica Corporation; ManagedMethods, Inc.; Mendix, Inc.; Nastel Technologies, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Pegasystems, Inc.; Perficient, Inc.; Red Hat, Inc.; Software AG; Tibco Software, Inc.; WSO2, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Oriented Architecture Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Service Oriented Architecture Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Service Oriented Architecture Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Service Oriented Architecture Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Service Oriented Architecture:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Service Oriented Architecture Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Service Oriented

Architecture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 24: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Service Oriented Architecture Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



360LOGICA SOFTWARE TESTING COMPANY

CA TECHNOLOGIES

CROSSCHECK NETWORKS, INC.

FUJITSU LIMITED

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

IBM CORPORATION

INFORMATICA CORPORATION

MANAGEDMETHODS, INC.

MENDIX, INC.

NASTEL TECHNOLOGIES

ORACLE CORPORATION

PEGASYSTEMS

PERFICIENT

RED HAT

SOFTWARE AG

TIBCO SOFTWARE

WSO2 INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

