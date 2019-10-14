Global Service Oriented Architecture Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Service Oriented Architecture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$22.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Service Oriented Architecture, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.7 Billion by the year 2025, Service Oriented Architecture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$884.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Service Oriented Architecture will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 360logica Software Testing Company; CA Technologies; CA Technologies; Crosscheck Networks, Inc.; Fiorano Software, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Informatica Corporation; ManagedMethods, Inc.; Mendix, Inc.; Nastel Technologies, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Pegasystems, Inc.; Perficient, Inc.; Red Hat, Inc.; Software AG; Tibco Software, Inc.; WSO2, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Service Oriented Architecture Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Service Oriented Architecture Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Service Oriented Architecture Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Service Oriented Architecture Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Service Oriented Architecture Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Service Oriented Architecture:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Service Oriented Architecture Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Service Oriented
Architecture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Service Oriented Architecture Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Service Oriented Architecture Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
360LOGICA SOFTWARE TESTING COMPANY
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CROSSCHECK NETWORKS, INC.
FUJITSU LIMITED
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA CORPORATION
MANAGEDMETHODS, INC.
MENDIX, INC.
NASTEL TECHNOLOGIES
ORACLE CORPORATION
PEGASYSTEMS
PERFICIENT
RED HAT
SOFTWARE AG
TIBCO SOFTWARE
WSO2 INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article