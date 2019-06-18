Global Service Provider iKO Media Group Partners With Leading Spanish Channel

ROME, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces a new strategic collaboration in providing satellite service for a leading Spanish Channel, effective immediately. iKO Media Group will be broadcasting the channel over a DVB-S2 MCPC platform on AsiaSat-5 satellite to effectively distribute their content across Asia Pacific.

The significant part of this partnership included an upgrade from SD to HD, that will provide the channel additional viewers across Asia Pacific.

"We are very excited about this long-term strategic partnership. This partnership significantly expands our portfolio of global distribution and services. iKO is in a unique position to partner with and offer dedicated and tailored services to a global media broadcaster. We are very excited and look forward to an extremely fruitful collaboration over the coming years," said David Treadway, Chairman of the Board, iKO Media Group.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact – iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

Marketing Manager

ya@ikomg.com

www.ikomg.com

SOURCE iKO Media Group

Related Links

https://www.ikomg.com/

