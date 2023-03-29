Global Services Donates $25,000 to Help Foster Growth for Women-Owned Businesses in Federal Contracting

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Services, Inc. is a leading General Services Administration (GSA) Schedules and federal proposals company celebrating its 25th year in business. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Global Services is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation to launch the Procurement Center of Excellence led by the organization Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP). WIPP (https://wipp.org) is a national nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of women entrepreneurs.

The Procurement Center of Excellence will assist in scaling and navigating public and private opportunities through multiple executive education programs like Procurement Readiness and Capital Readiness for sustainable business success. Participants in this program will learn leadership skills, government contracting, industry focused development, and peer-to-peer forums.

As a small business owner myself, I know the challenges women-owned businesses face in federal contracting. For 25 years, I've had the privilege of both witnessing and collaborating with many small businesses - many of whom just needed a little support to get to the next level of success. I believe that our donation to the WIPP Education Institute will help many Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSBs) striving to make an impact in this industry.

— Courtney Fairchild, President & CEO of Global Services

About Courtney Fairchild

Courtney Fairchild is the Co-Founder, President, and CEO at Global Services. For twenty-five (25) years, Courtney has led her team in obtaining over 3,000 contract awards in excess of $25B in value. Fairchild provides pro bono services to APEX Accelerators to assist their constituents in learning about selling to the federal government. Courtney is a Graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program (2017) and SBA's Emerging Leaders Program (2015) and is the recipient of the following awards: Enterprising Women Award (2017), Women Impacting Policy's Founder's Award (2016), SmartCEO's Brava Award (2015), MEA Magazine's 50 Women of Influence and Power Award (2011), Washington Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business Awards – Rising Star Award (2009), and The American Small Business Coalition (ASBC) Member of the Year Award (2008). Courtney holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Georgetown University (GWU).

About Global Services

Established in 1998, Global Services is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in GSA schedule support, federal proposal management, and training. Based in Washington, DC, Global Services supports clients all over the United States. For more information, please visit: https://globalservicesinc.com/ .

SOURCE Global Services