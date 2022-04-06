Global Servo Press Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2030: Technological Advancement in Digital Servo Press & Increase in Demand for Metal Forming Operations

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Servo Press Market by Type, Capacity and End-user industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global servo press market size was valued at 667.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Servo presses are extensively used for processes such as forging, punching, molding and metal forming. Servo presses are driven by servo motors instead of a standard flywheel, clutch and brake, which makes the press capable of providing full energy at any speed.



Stroke profiles of servo presses are fully programmable and they offer high production volume as compared to hydraulic presses. Servo presses are used in automotive, aerospace, electronics and other manufacturing facilities. Rapid growth of automotive industry in emerging countries and increasing in manufacturing activities, fuels the growth of servo press market.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, by 2025, 7 out of 44 major U.S. automobile production factories will be producing solely electric vehicles. In the automobile sector, servo presses will now be employed to accomplish metal shaping.



Furthermore, companies are offering servo press for automotive manufacturing sectors for enhancing production and reduce time. For instance, in June 2019, a Japanese car manufacturer in U.S. has received a Hitachi Zosen Fukui MFES23000 All Servo Dem Press Line. The versatility and fast speed of the Servo Dem Press are achieved by using our innovative dual slider for the transportation device. The sight auto palletizer, which allows for 100% panel inspection, saves time and labor power.



Furthermore, increasing demand for efficient metal processing machines and increasing global consumption of electronic products drives the market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in digital servo press technologies offers lucrative opportunities for growth of servo press market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase in demand for metal forming operations

Investment in automotive industry

Growing electrical and electronics sector

Restraint

Second-hand machinery is a big challenge

Increase in raw material prices

Opportunity

Technological advancement in digital servo press

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Amino Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Nidec-Shimpo Corporation

Promess Incorporated

Schuler AG.

SIMPAC Corp.

Tox Pressotechnik GmbH & Co.

GLOBAL SERVO PRESS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Crank

Screw

By CAPACITY

Below 200 T

200-500 T

Above 500 T

By END USER INDUSTRY

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1zp3l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets