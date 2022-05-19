Global Servo Press Market Report to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Servo Press Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics and Others), By Capacity, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Servo Press Market size is expected to reach $865.6 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Forging, moulding, punching, and metal shaping are all done using servo presses. Servo presses use high-performance servo motors to give a faster sliding rate than traditional hydraulic presses during the shaping process.



The usage of metals has expanded dramatically as a result of increased industrialisation, making room for servo presses, which are widely employed in metal forming processes. Vehicle emissions laws are becoming more stringent, creating a need for fuel-efficient and light-weight automobiles.



Thus, the employment of servo presses has been spurred by the necessity to reduce the weight of big automobile components like door panels, dashboard bodies, and other body components. Furthermore, as the average person's spending power has risen, so has demand for technological devices. The usage of servo presses in industrial facilities is increasing as a result of this growth in demand.



In a servo press, the ram is moved by a lead screw and nut rather than a cylinder. A belt connects the servomotor to the lead screw. The belt pushes the lead screw to spin while the motor drive shaft revolves. The nut within the cylinder slides along on the guide groove while the lead screw rotates. A servo motor's driveshaft may rotate clockwise or counter clockwise, unlike traditional electric motors. This regulates the lead screw's spinning direction, and hence the ram's pushing and withdrawing. A video of how a press works may be found below.



PulPac and SEYI, for example, will join forces in March 2021. SEYI's patented servo pressing technologies, with their unrivalled efficiency and production speed, will be combined with the Dry Molded Fiber process in this cooperation. The Dry Molded Fiber-presses is expected to be suited for food-grade manufacturing and will be modified for packaging.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The new coronavirus has swiftly spread throughout several nations and regions, wreaking havoc on people's lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health issue and has now evolved into a major danger to global trade, economics, and finance. Due to the shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, several items in the servo press industry have been suspended. Furthermore, when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the number of COVID-19 infections is projected to decline in the near future. As a result, servo press firms have been able to restart at full capacity.



Withthe beginning of 2022, the Servo Press Market is anticipated to getrecovered. Following the drop in COVID-19 infection cases, equipment and machinery manufacturers is expected tofocus on protecting their employees, processes, and supply networks in order to respond to urgent situations and build new working procedures.



Market Growth Factors:

Growing demand from automotive sector

As the automobile industry recognises the advantages of the new technology, it is one of the key drivers of increased demand for servo presses. End-users have been forced to shift to servo presses by the advancement of high-strength steels and advanced materials, as well as the necessity of producing parts that meet shape and tolerance specifications in the automotive and other sectors, that are major factors fueling the digital Servo Press Market.



Rising adoption of servo presses in the electrical and electronics sector

Consumer electronics manufacturers utilise high or low force presses depending on the application in the electrical and electronics industry. They're mostly utilised to attach connectors with high-volume compliant pins to PCBs. In this business, the utilisation of servo presses is predicted to skyrocket. The electrical and electronics end use category is expected to grow at a high rate of value CAGR, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 500 million by the end of the assessment year (2025). This category is predicted to contribute significantly to the overall market's growth.



Marketing Restraining Facto

