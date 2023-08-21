Global Sesame Seeds Market Analysis: Product Types, Industries, and Global Trends Explored

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sesame Seeds - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sesame seeds market analysis spans various product types, end-uses, and geographic regions. The report provides insights into annual sales, historical reviews, and 16-year perspectives for sesame seeds in regions like the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It highlights the market presence of sesame seeds in different regions, identifying key competitors. The analysis covers product types such as black, white, and brown sesame seeds, as well as their application in various industries including bakery & confectionery, cosmetics, medicines, pet food, and others.

The report also examines recent past, current, and future sales trends, providing a comprehensive outlook on market growth and development.

Global Sesame Seeds Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sesame Seeds estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Black sesame, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the White segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR

The Sesame Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABL Food

Amazing Sesame Pte. Limited

Baycliff Company, Inc.

Canada Trade Pioneers Inc

CMSS

Cofix

Cuoca Planning Company Limited

DeKalb Farmers Market, Inc.

DIC Corporation

Dipasa Usa, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtt9xk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets